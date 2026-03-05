Leagues Cup 2026: 10 must-see Phase One matches

Leagues Cup is back and better than ever for 2026, with the MLS-LIGA MX rivalry showcase tournament set to feature select games in Mexico for the first time.

Now there’s even more reason to watch the fourth edition of this cross-border competition that runs from August 4 to September 6 – beginning with 54 Phase One matches exclusively between MLS and LIGA MX sides.

We’ve highlighted 10 must-see Phase One showdowns that you won’t want to miss.

They'll aim to replicate the fireworks of last season when Andrew Thomas took home Best Goalkeeper honors and Pedro de la Vega was named the tournament's Best Player, in part due to earning a FIFA Puskás Award nomination in their dominant 2025 opener.

But Seattle are reigning champions and boast arguably the deepest roster in MLS. USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan and Designated Player Albert Rusnák are among the standouts under head coach Brian Schmetzer.

The Rave Green will have their hands full against the back-to-back LIGA MX champions, who feature a stacked squad highlighted by Mexican international Alexis Vega and Portuguese striker Paulinho.

Seattle Sounders FC begin their 2025 Leagues Cup title defense in hostile territory, taking on a dangerous Toluca FC side at the Estadio Nemesio Díez.

Meanwhile, Chivas are currently third in LIGA MX Clausura with a game in hand, boosted by contributions from Chicago Fire FC homegrown Brian Gutiérrez, LA Galaxy homegrown Efraín Álvarez and former Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido.

The Black & Gold's star-studded attack also features Denis Bouanga , the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 13 goals in 12 games.

South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min could get his first taste of Leagues Cup action when LAFC host Chivas at BMO Stadium.

However, Cruz Azul ended up winning last year's CCC and currently sit atop the LIGA MX Clausura table, making them a dangerous debut opponent for Philly.

The Union got the last laugh, earning a third-place finish and qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Reigning Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union kick off their Leagues Cup campaign against a Cruz Azul side that defeated them in penalty kicks in Round One of the 2024 edition of the tournament.

This marquee matchup will also pit Miami's latest blockbuster signing, Germán Berterame , against his former club. The Herons paid Monterrey a reported $15 million for the 27-year-old Mexican international in January.

Whether the Herons deliver another memorable tournament in 2026 will hinge largely on how they perform against a star-studded Monterrey side.

Leagues Cup holds a special significance for Inter Miami CF , who kickstarted the Lionel Messi era with their now-legendary run to the 2023 title and reached last year's final.

Toluca, meanwhile, were LIGA MX's highest-scoring team during their runs to the Clausura 2025 (41 goals) and Apertura 2025 (43 goals) titles.

LAFC's record-breaking duo of Son and Bouanga is looking as strong as ever, with the pair combining for 5g/8a through the club's first four games (all competitions) of 2026.

Two of the continent's most explosive attacks face off in a highly anticipated showdown at BMO Stadium.

WHEN: TBD

TBD WHERE: Estadio Banorte

Estadio Banorte WATCH: Apple TV

The iconic Estadio Banorte, which will host the inaugural match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, welcomes Leagues Cup action for the first time with a mouth-watering clash between Club América and San Diego FC.

The Chrome-and-Azul are off to a hot start this year, building on their historic 2025 expansion season by winning their first two games of the new MLS season and advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.