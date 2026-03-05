Leagues Cup 2026: 10 must-see Phase One matches

Leagues Cup is back and better than ever for 2026, with the MLS-LIGA MX rivalry showcase tournament set to feature select games in Mexico for the first time.
Now there’s even more reason to watch the fourth edition of this cross-border competition that runs from August 4 to September 6 – beginning with 54 Phase One matches exclusively between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
We’ve highlighted 10 must-see Phase One showdowns that you won’t want to miss.
- WHEN: August 5
- WHERE: Estadio Nemesio Díez
- WATCH: Apple TV
Seattle Sounders FC begin their 2025 Leagues Cup title defense in hostile territory, taking on a dangerous Toluca FC side at the Estadio Nemesio Díez.
The Rave Green will have their hands full against the back-to-back LIGA MX champions, who feature a stacked squad highlighted by Mexican international Alexis Vega and Portuguese striker Paulinho.
But Seattle are reigning champions and boast arguably the deepest roster in MLS. USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan and Designated Player Albert Rusnák are among the standouts under head coach Brian Schmetzer.
They'll aim to replicate the fireworks of last season when Andrew Thomas took home Best Goalkeeper honors and Pedro de la Vega was named the tournament's Best Player, in part due to earning a FIFA Puskás Award nomination in their dominant 2025 opener.
- WHEN: August 5
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV
South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min could get his first taste of Leagues Cup action when LAFC host Chivas at BMO Stadium.
The Black & Gold's star-studded attack also features Denis Bouanga, the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 13 goals in 12 games.
Meanwhile, Chivas are currently third in LIGA MX Clausura with a game in hand, boosted by contributions from Chicago Fire FC homegrown Brian Gutiérrez, LA Galaxy homegrown Efraín Álvarez and former Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido.
- WHEN: August 6
- WHERE: Subaru Park
- WATCH: Apple TV
Reigning Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union kick off their Leagues Cup campaign against a Cruz Azul side that defeated them in penalty kicks in Round One of the 2024 edition of the tournament.
The Union got the last laugh, earning a third-place finish and qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
However, Cruz Azul ended up winning last year's CCC and currently sit atop the LIGA MX Clausura table, making them a dangerous debut opponent for Philly.
- WHEN: August 8
- WHERE: Nu Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV
Leagues Cup holds a special significance for Inter Miami CF, who kickstarted the Lionel Messi era with their now-legendary run to the 2023 title and reached last year's final.
Whether the Herons deliver another memorable tournament in 2026 will hinge largely on how they perform against a star-studded Monterrey side.
This marquee matchup will also pit Miami's latest blockbuster signing, Germán Berterame, against his former club. The Herons paid Monterrey a reported $15 million for the 27-year-old Mexican international in January.
- WHEN: August 8
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV
Two of the continent's most explosive attacks face off in a highly anticipated showdown at BMO Stadium.
LAFC's record-breaking duo of Son and Bouanga is looking as strong as ever, with the pair combining for 5g/8a through the club's first four games (all competitions) of 2026.
Toluca, meanwhile, were LIGA MX's highest-scoring team during their runs to the Clausura 2025 (41 goals) and Apertura 2025 (43 goals) titles.
- WHEN: TBD
- WHERE: Estadio Banorte
- WATCH: Apple TV
The iconic Estadio Banorte, which will host the inaugural match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, welcomes Leagues Cup action for the first time with a mouth-watering clash between Club América and San Diego FC.
The Chrome-and-Azul are off to a hot start this year, building on their historic 2025 expansion season by winning their first two games of the new MLS season and advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
Danish international Anders Dreyer leads a San Diego side that eliminated Pumas UNAM in Round One of the CCC by a 4-2 aggregate scoreline. Can they follow that up by defeating Mexico's all-time winningest team (16 league titles) at one of the world's most famous venues?
- WHEN: August 11
- WHERE: Estadio Universitario
- WATCH: Apple TV
Regional powerhouses collide when Tigres UANL host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Estadio Universitario.
The 'Caps have enjoyed recent success on Mexican soil, eliminating both CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM during their memorable run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
And with Germany legend Thomas Müller now in the mix, Vancouver have a World Cup winner on their side to counter Tigres' Ángel Correa, a 2022 champion with Argentina.
- WHEN: August 12
- WHERE: Nu Stadium
- WATCH: Apple TV
The first-ever meeting between Inter Miami and Club León takes center stage at Nu Stadium, the Herons' brand-new home that will officially open its doors in April.
Lionel Messi & Co. will have their sights set on all three points against an opponent that went winless during Phase One of last year's tournament.
- WHEN: August 12
- WHERE: Geodis Park
- WATCH: Apple TV
Nashville SC famously defeated the highly favored Monterrey, 2-0, in the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals to reach that year's title match.
Three years later, the Coyotes may arguably be the favorites ahead of this exciting rematch.
That's because they added marquee free-agent signing Cristian Espinoza to complement fellow attackers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, the pillars of that 2023 side.
Expectations are much higher this year in the Music City, making this a possibly defining game for Nashville's trophy ambitions in 2026.
- WHEN: August 12
- WHERE: Lumen Field
- WATCH: Apple TV
Seattle are back home for their third test of Leagues Cup 2026, and it's another heavyweight challenge in the form of Chivas de Guadalajara.
The Sounders were nearly flawless at Lumen Field during last year's tournament, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 16-2 en route to the title.
They also have a positive home record against Chivas, beating El Rebaño 1-0 in the 2018 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.