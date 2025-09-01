Seattle Sounders: Pedro de la Vega, Andrew Thomas earn Leagues Cup awards

By winning Leagues Cup, the Sounders earned a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

They helped Seattle take a maximum nine points during Phase One and outscore opponents 16-2, completing their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer (ninth title overall).

Pedro de la Vega earned the Best Player Award , while Andrew Thomas won the Best Goalkeeper Award .

Seattle's League Cup run began with a 7-0 demolition of Cruz Azul, with de la Vega scoring a sensational brace off the bench.

That included a potential Puskás Award nominee that drew worldwide attention, as well as the opener in a 2-0 semifinal win at the LA Galaxy.