Match Reaction

Seattle Sounders: Pedro de la Vega, Andrew Thomas earn Leagues Cup awards

25-LC-Newsdesk-Thumb-Pedro-DLV

MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC took home two major individual awards from Leagues Cup 2025, following their 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in Sunday's final.

Pedro de la Vega earned the Best Player Award, while Andrew Thomas won the Best Goalkeeper Award.

They helped Seattle take a maximum nine points during Phase One and outscore opponents 16-2, completing their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer (ninth title overall).

By winning Leagues Cup, the Sounders earned a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

SEA_de la Vega_Pedro_MLS-OBJ-000547
Pedro de la Vega
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle's League Cup run began with a 7-0 demolition of Cruz Azul, with de la Vega scoring a sensational brace off the bench.

That included a potential Puskás Award nominee that drew worldwide attention, as well as the opener in a 2-0 semifinal win at the LA Galaxy.

Signed ahead of the 2024 campaign from Lanús, the Argentine winger has come into his own this year.

SEA_Thomas_Andrew_MLS-OBJ-0000M2
Andrew Thomas
Goalkeeper · Seattle Sounders FC

Thomas posted four shutouts during Leagues Cup, seizing his opportunity ahead of usual starter Stefan Frei.

The 27-year-old's best moment came in the quarterfinals, when he made two saves in the penalty kick shootout vs. Club Puebla after a 0-0 draw.

When MLS play resumes, does head coach Brian Schmetzer stick with Thomas or go back to Frei?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video