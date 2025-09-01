Seattle Sounders: Pedro de la Vega, Andrew Thomas earn Leagues Cup awards

Seattle Sounders FC took home two major individual awards from Leagues Cup 2025, following their 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in Sunday's final.
Pedro de la Vega earned the Best Player Award, while Andrew Thomas won the Best Goalkeeper Award.
They helped Seattle take a maximum nine points during Phase One and outscore opponents 16-2, completing their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer (ninth title overall).
By winning Leagues Cup, the Sounders earned a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
Seattle's League Cup run began with a 7-0 demolition of Cruz Azul, with de la Vega scoring a sensational brace off the bench.
That included a potential Puskás Award nominee that drew worldwide attention, as well as the opener in a 2-0 semifinal win at the LA Galaxy.
Signed ahead of the 2024 campaign from Lanús, the Argentine winger has come into his own this year.
Thomas posted four shutouts during Leagues Cup, seizing his opportunity ahead of usual starter Stefan Frei.
The 27-year-old's best moment came in the quarterfinals, when he made two saves in the penalty kick shootout vs. Club Puebla after a 0-0 draw.
When MLS play resumes, does head coach Brian Schmetzer stick with Thomas or go back to Frei?