Seattle Sounders FC's Pedro de la Vega nominated for FIFA Puskás Award

Seattle Sounders FC attacker Pedro de la Vega's stunning volley in a 7-0 beatdown of LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 has been nominated for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award.
The Sounders DP scored a brace on the day, but it was his 91st-minute volley from outside the box that stole the show.
De la Vega ran onto a cross-field pass from right back Alex Roldan and smashed a right-footed volley over goalkeeper Kevin Mier, off the far post, and into the goal.
The goal capped the largest margin of victory in Leagues Cup history and also set a new Sounders club record since joining MLS.
The opening-match win began a stellar run for the Sounders, who were the only MLS team to win all three group stage games. They went on to win Leagues Cup 2025, defeating Inter Miami CF, 3-0, in the final and securing the club's ninth major trophy.
De la Vega was also named Player of the Tournament.
The FIFA Puskás Award is awarded annually to the best goal in a calendar year, and de la Vega becomes the fifth active MLS player to earn a nomination. Should he win, he would be the first-ever MLS winner.
Puskás Award: Previous MLS nominees
- 2023: Álvaro Barreal, FC Cincinnati
- 2019: Zlatan Ibrahimović, LA Galaxy
- 2014: Camilo Sanvezzo, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2012: Eric Hassli, Vancouver Whitecaps FC