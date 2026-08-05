Club América vs. San Diego FC: Leagues Cup 2026 hits Mexico City

The opening week of Leagues Cup 2026 continues on Thursday with more marquee MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, highlighted by Club América hosting San Diego FC at Estadio Azteca.

The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.

Club América are Mexico's most decorated team with a record 16 domestic titles, including a historic three-peat (Apertura 2023, Clausura 2024, Apertura 2024).

FC Dallas product and USMNT 2026 World Cup veteran Alex Zendejas is ruled out with a right knee injury.

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Their undefeated start to the season also includes a 1-0 victory at Querétaro and a 1-1 draw at Atlante.

Club América are thriving in the early stages of the LIGA MX Apertura, most recently beating Santos Laguna, 3-0, to pace the standings in their first campaign under head coach Guillermo Almada.

Standings

13th in MLS Western Conference

21 points (5W-7L-6D)

Last match

San Diego salvaged a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC last weekend. Star winger Anders Dreyer converted from the penalty spot midway through the second half to cancel out Tomás Chancalay's early opener.

The Chrome-and-Azul are undefeated in two matches, beating FC Dallas, 1-0, after returning from the World Cup break with a 1-0 loss at Colorado.

Players to watch

Anders Dreyer: The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year finished second only to Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors last season.

The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year finished second only to Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors last season. Marcus Ingvartsen: After an injury-shortened 2025, Ingvartsen is San Diego's top scorer this season with 11 goals.

After an injury-shortened 2025, Ingvartsen is San Diego's top scorer this season with 11 goals. Manu Duah: One of MLS's top-rated center backs, Duah has been the subject of multiple transfer rumors linking him to Europe.

One of MLS's top-rated center backs, Duah has been the subject of multiple transfer rumors linking him to Europe. Elias Achouri: San Diego's newest DP arrives from Danish Superliga powerhouse FC Copenhagen after representing Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup.

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After a historic 2025 expansion season, San Diego have hit a sophomore slump in Year Two under head coach Mikey Varas. The Chrome-and-Azul haven't won consecutive games since opening the 2026 season with three straight victories, dropping them outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture.