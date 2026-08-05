Columbus Crew showcase Leagues Cup championship pedigree

As Leagues Cup 2024 champions, the Columbus Crew know a thing or two about what it takes to win this tournament. And they're off to a great start again in 2026.

"In the first half, we played our game. In the second half, it was tough for us, but like I said, the guys showed that they can suffer together and change the game. So very happy and we’ll see how Friday turns out. It will be even tougher.”

“Honestly, we are very happy because we just faced a great team," Courtois told reporters postgame. "Earning the victory in the fashion that we played and suffered in the second half, it gives us a lot of joy.

Interim head coach Laurent Courtois and his side made sure to take full advantage with a decisive home win against their LIGA MX foe.

With just three Phase One matches to be played and only the top four teams from each league advancing to the knockout stages, points are at a premium and winning your first game is imperative.

The goals were flowing for the Crew, who got their Leagues Cup 2026 campaign off on the right foot, cruising to a resounding 3-1 win over Atlas FC on Tuesday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

What a start to @LeaguesCup for the @ColumbusCrew ! Crew takes down Atlas, 3-1. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6WrIXjLNJL

Méndez mesmerizes

Central to the Crew's success on the night was recently introduced Designated Player Brais Méndez.

Having just joined the club a month ago, Méndez has been instantly thrust into action, and he's answered the bell brilliantly.

The Spanish playmaker made his Columbus debut last weekend against Inter Miami and looked more than ready to lead his new side forward. In a 29-minute substitute cameo, Méndez played the hero, scoring a clutch late goal to rescue a point during the 2-2 draw.

The 29-year-old was back at it against Atlas, bagging his second goal in as many games.

“Very happy to be able to help the team with goals, especially in today’s win," Méndez said. "This is the way we need to continue. Not only for myself but for the team, looking forward and earning more victories.”

His play has not only paid immediate dividends on the field, but also helped ease the minds of many of his teammates.

"It just gives you so much confidence when you give him a ball like that through on goal," Taha Habroune lauded. "You kind of just know he's going to finish it with his qualities. I'm super excited to continue playing with him.