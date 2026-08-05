Columbus Crew showcase Leagues Cup championship pedigree

As Leagues Cup 2024 champions, the Columbus Crew know a thing or two about what it takes to win this tournament. And they're off to a great start again in 2026.
The goals were flowing for the Crew, who got their Leagues Cup 2026 campaign off on the right foot, cruising to a resounding 3-1 win over Atlas FC on Tuesday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
With just three Phase One matches to be played and only the top four teams from each league advancing to the knockout stages, points are at a premium and winning your first game is imperative.
Interim head coach Laurent Courtois and his side made sure to take full advantage with a decisive home win against their LIGA MX foe.
“Honestly, we are very happy because we just faced a great team," Courtois told reporters postgame. "Earning the victory in the fashion that we played and suffered in the second half, it gives us a lot of joy.
"In the first half, we played our game. In the second half, it was tough for us, but like I said, the guys showed that they can suffer together and change the game. So very happy and we’ll see how Friday turns out. It will be even tougher.”
Méndez mesmerizes
Central to the Crew's success on the night was recently introduced Designated Player Brais Méndez.
Having just joined the club a month ago, Méndez has been instantly thrust into action, and he's answered the bell brilliantly.
The Spanish playmaker made his Columbus debut last weekend against Inter Miami and looked more than ready to lead his new side forward. In a 29-minute substitute cameo, Méndez played the hero, scoring a clutch late goal to rescue a point during the 2-2 draw.
The 29-year-old was back at it against Atlas, bagging his second goal in as many games.
“Very happy to be able to help the team with goals, especially in today’s win," Méndez said. "This is the way we need to continue. Not only for myself but for the team, looking forward and earning more victories.”
His play has not only paid immediate dividends on the field, but also helped ease the minds of many of his teammates.
"It just gives you so much confidence when you give him a ball like that through on goal," Taha Habroune lauded. "You kind of just know he's going to finish it with his qualities. I'm super excited to continue playing with him.
“...I mean, his technical qualities are honestly unreal. He's very good in tight spaces, and that kind of fits the way we play. So, I think he will help us a lot going into the rest of the season."
Momentum building
Habroune was another name who stepped up in Columbus' crucial Leagues Cup-opening win. The 20-year-old homegrown midfielder has embarked on a breakout season in 2026, having played in 17 league matches and contributed 1g/1a.
Tonight, he put together a Man of the Match performance during the victory, assisting on a pair of goals.
“I feel very confident," Habroune said. "Even before the game with all the new guys, and I think the coach kind of just gives us that confidence going into any game, no matter who we're playing now, it's been good.”
Courtois has noticed that confidence, too.
"He's in the continuity of what he's been doing the last couple of weeks. The intensity and the volume of actions, a little bit more bite to intercept, to individual defending, to track back, he's having more impact in the duels and we know his quality on the ball," Courtois said of the homegrown star.
The win has not only set the Crew on the right path to advance in Leagues Cup play, but could also be a catalyst to jumpstart their season.
Currently on the outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture, trailing D.C. United for the East's final postseason slot by three points, a successful Leagues Cup campaign could also do their confidence a world of good and help boost the Crew back into playoff contention upon returning to league play.
Next up, Columbus host Pachuca in their second Phase One match on August 7 (7:30 pm | Apple TV).