Charlotte FC flex depth with Leagues Cup rout vs. Pumas

Less than a week after Charlotte FC hosted the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at Bank of America Stadium, the Queen City club kickstarted dreams of a Leagues Cup 2026 trophy run.

“We rotated a little bit, but we wanted to make sure there was still quality within the team that was capable of putting in a performance, and I thought we got that today.”

“It was a good performance, and I thought we started the game really well,” head coach Dean Smith said post-match.

Up against LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM, the Crown prevailed 3-0 with an inspired performance that gave them hope of advancing deep into Leagues Cup, with eyes on lifting the club’s first-ever trophy.

Winning by committee

While MLS All-Stars Ashley Westwood and Tim Ream retained their spots in the starting lineup, depth stepped up for Smith’s squad.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Rodolfo Aloko made his presence known down the left wing and caught the eye of his head coach.

“Rodolfo was a constant threat... We played a similar shape on Saturday,” added Smith. “There were some tweaks to it that we probably did do as well... It was important that we just worked on what we started with on Saturday with the system and just tweaked it slightly.”

Outside of the attacking outbursts, Djibril Diani offered a stout defensive showing, helping limit former MLS stars Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Adelberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo FC).

It was a convincing display that will have Charlotte fans believing in a deep Leagues Cup run.