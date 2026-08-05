Evander leads FC Cincinnati in dominant Leagues Cup opener

For better or for worse, it's a position that head coach Pat Noonan and the Cincinnati squad know well, and one they've proven they can overcome.

“We've shown we can come back. We've shown we can respond even when we go down a goal, but respond better," Noonan told reporters postgame. "I don't know if it's necessarily better because when we play with the lead and when we play with confidence, it's a lot more enjoyable to play with a lead than it is to feel like you have to come from behind.