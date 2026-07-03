Canada to leave “it all out there” in historic World Cup clash vs. Morocco

“We have to try to be good at the things that we care about and that we are good at.”

“Morocco is a team that has literally zero weaknesses,” Marsch told reporters on Friday, after he called watching their film a “gory, horrible nightmare” earlier in the week.

When Canada face Morocco at Houston Stadium on Saturday in the country's first men's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, they know it will take an out-of-this-world effort – in Space City – to keep their tournament dream alive.

“Even though we're down in Houston, we know what kind of cultural impact this is having back home, and that's something that resonates with us — we also know that the best way to continue to grow the game is to win.”

“I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror after this World Cup and say that we left it all out there, and I do think that so far in this tournament we've done that,” defender Alistair Johnston said Friday, as Canadians get set to tune in as the country basks in the post-Canada Day weekend.

But as great as it was, they’re hungry for more.

Last week in Los Angeles, their 1-0 win over South Africa became the most-watched non-final knockout game in the country’s history, with 11.2 million people tuning in to at least part of the game, finally giving Canadian men’s soccer its moment on the world stage.

First, it was earning a point , then securing a win and advancing from the group for the first time.

As difficult as the clash will be, this summer has been about opportunity, and few moments in Canadian sports history can rival the chance to play a match of Saturday’s magnitude.

“It's going to be loud, and there are going to be noises that you didn't even know were possible to be made in a stadium, and it's going to be unbelievably tough to focus. But we need to remember we're all in this together.”

“I’ve been trying to tell the guys to play the game, not the occasion,” said Johnston, one of the seven current CanMNT players who faced Morocco in 2022.

Since then, though, the programs have evolved, and while that experience is relevant, it’s far from defining.

To have any chance, Canada will have to play their best game ever and maybe get some luck. Four years ago, in their final match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Les Rouges got a stroke of luck when Morocco scored an own goal in a 2-1 loss to the Atlas Lions.

Tough opposition

If there’s one thing Canada can be certain of now, it’s that they can compete – if not beat – anyone, unlike in 2022.

Since Marsch took the reins in 2024, Canada have played to scoreless draws with some of the world's top sides, including France, Colombia and the Ivory Coast, and lost two respectable 2–0 scorelines to reigning World Cup champions Argentina at the 2024 Copa América.

While that idea has been omnipresent, it came to the forefront in a November 2025 meeting in Fort Lauderdale ahead of a friendly against Venezuela. There, Marsch separated players into small groups, and each was asked to define how opponents should feel when playing against them.

Every group came up with a similar answer. It should be unrelenting – and it should “feel like hell.”

That intensity will define Saturday. In Morocco’s 120-minute and penalty-kick win over the Netherlands, it was their raison d’être.

And Marsch’s men, as good as they can be, have had few moments at that pace and emotion.

“I think what you learn from being in those moments is your ability to actually focus on the things that matter and what's most important,” Marsch said, adding that he moved the players’ family and friends to a separate hotel in Houston to minimize distractions.

“We’re going to need to handle the difficulty of what Morocco is going to throw at us at every moment, and make sure that we are understanding exactly who we are, how we want to play, who we want to be, and that we execute that at the highest level.”

Luckily for Canada, the backline has been the emotional barometer, led by Johnston and Richie Laryea’s pressure-filled experience as fullbacks, and the composure of two 20-year-olds, Luc De Fougerolles and Moïse Bombito, alongside veteran Derek Cornelius in the heart of defense.

“The most important thing is that we have a strong defensive team for the World Cup,” Marsch said. “That is a really good statement on what's been developed with this team and the quality of the defenders and players that we have.