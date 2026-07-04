Lionel Messi's historic World Cup continues against Cape Verde

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Lionel Messi carried his historic goal-scoring form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds on Friday, netting the opener in Argentina's unbelievable 3-2 extra-time triumph over upset-minded Cape Verde.
The Inter Miami CF superstar produced a superb close-range finish in the 29th minute before serving the corner kick that led to a dramatic 111th-minute own-goal winner for La Albiceleste at Miami Stadium.
The result sent the defending World Cup champions into the Round of 16, where they'll take on Egypt on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium.
Summer of Messi
Argentina's chances of a rare World Cup repeat rest largely on Messi's shoulders.
So far, he's been more than up to the challenge.
Messi has had a historic summer with Argentina, scoring in their first four matches to take the tournament Golden Boot lead with seven goals - the joint-highest individual tally ever at a World Cup by a player who plays for a club team outside of Europe.
All this as Messi has reached an all-time best 20 career World Cup goals while extending his tournament scoring streak to eight straight games – another record for the legendary No. 10.
Full steam ahead
Argentina now look ahead to Tuesday's Round of 16 date with Mo Salah and Egypt (12 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
La Albiceleste are a perfect four wins out of four this summer, topping Group J before ending Cape Verde's Cinderella run.
However, the World Cup debutants took Messi & Co. to the limit, making the defending champions sweat out the hard-fought result.
But the champions live on, and with Messi in historic form, so does their dream of winning back-to-back World Cup titles.