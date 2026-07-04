Lionel Messi's historic World Cup continues against Cape Verde

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Lionel Messi carried his historic goal-scoring form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds on Friday, netting the opener in Argentina's unbelievable 3-2 extra-time triumph over upset-minded Cape Verde.

The result sent the defending World Cup champions into the Round of 16, where they'll take on Egypt on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium.

The Inter Miami CF superstar produced a superb close-range finish in the 29th minute before serving the corner kick that led to a dramatic 111th-minute own-goal winner for La Albiceleste at Miami Stadium.

Summer of Messi

Argentina's chances of a rare World Cup repeat rest largely on Messi's shoulders.

So far, he's been more than up to the challenge.

Messi has had a historic summer with Argentina, scoring in their first four matches to take the tournament Golden Boot lead with seven goals - the joint-highest individual tally ever at a World Cup by a player who plays for a club team outside of Europe.