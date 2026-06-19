USA starting lineup vs. Australia: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match

The United States' starting lineup is set for Friday's massive 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D clash against Australia in Seattle (3 pm ET | FOX, TUDN, Peacock).
The USMNT could clinch first place in Group D with a win and a Türkiye loss/draw vs. Paraguay later Friday evening.
3-5-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun
- M: Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest
- D: Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman
- GK: Matt Freese
Christian Pulisic (calf injury) is not in the matchday squad after being subbed out at halftime of the USMNT's dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles last week.
The star forward is replaced by FC Dallas product Ricardo Pepi, marking the only change in head coach Mauricio Pochettino's lineup – and introducing a potential formation update.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream again start for the tournament co-hosts.
Freese and Ream are two of eight MLS players on the USMNT roster, which features another 13 players with MLS roots.
5-4-1 formation (left to right)
- F: Mohamed Touré
- M: Nishan Velupillay, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden O'Neill, Mathew Leckie
- D: Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar (c), Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano
- GK: Patrick Beach
New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill remains in the starting lineup after helping Australia stun Türkiye with a 2-0 victory to open Group D play.
O'Neill is one of three MLS players on the Socceroos' roster; NYCFC midfielder Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington are available off the bench.
Australia's two goalscorers from last week – Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda – are among the substitutes.