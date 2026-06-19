USA starting lineup vs. Australia: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match

The USMNT could clinch first place in Group D with a win and a Türkiye loss/draw vs. Paraguay later Friday evening.

The United States ' starting lineup is set for Friday's massive 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D clash against Australia in Seattle (3 pm ET | FOX, TUDN, Peacock).

3-5-2 formation (left to right)

F: Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun

Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun M: Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest

Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest D: Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman

Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman GK: Matt Freese

Christian Pulisic (calf injury) is not in the matchday squad after being subbed out at halftime of the USMNT's dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles last week.

The star forward is replaced by FC Dallas product Ricardo Pepi, marking the only change in head coach Mauricio Pochettino's lineup – and introducing a potential formation update.