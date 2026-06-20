Ricardo Pepi delivers as USMNT's "next man up" at World Cup

SEATTLE – Mauricio Pochettino and the US men’s national team speak often about how special Christian Pulisic is and how uniquely important he is to their group, both on and off the field.

“We knew that if we were able to just press them, that they would give us a ball, and I feel like that's what we did today.”

A move like that is always a gamble, especially in such a tight timeframe. But it paid out big for ‘Poch’ & Co., as Pepi and Balogun gave the Socceroos back line fits, instigating the early own goal that tipped the game state in the Yanks’ direction en route to a 2-0 victory that clinches a place in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Pochettino changed his side’s shape instead, shifting from their usual 3-4-2-1 possession setup to a 3-5-2 formation with Ricardo Pepi brought on to partner Folarin Balogun up top.

So when an injury ruled the superstar attacker out for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D clash vs. Australia, they didn’t even try to replace him.

Long time coming

For a player controversially left off the 2022 World Cup roster despite his substantial contributions to the USMNT’s qualification campaign, it was sweet redemption.

“To get a start in the World Cup, in front of my family, in front of our fans, it was an amazing feeling,” said the FC Dallas product, “and most importantly, we got the win.”

Now 23, Pepi has walked a winding road across Europe since winning the No. 1 spot on MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 rankings in 2021 and making a record-breaking, reported $20 million transfer to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg a few months later.

Friday’s display offered vindication of the El Paso, Texas native’s own resilience after the crushing disappointment of Qatar 2022, and the US coaching staff’s belief despite his injury-plagued season at PSV Eindhoven.

“Ricardo, for me, is one of the greatest strikers,” said Pochettino postgame. “He was suffering in the last year too many injuries and problems that didn't allow him to develop and to evolve and to be with us a little bit more time. That was a problem, but always we trusted him. Now, working with us, I think he's getting better and better every day.