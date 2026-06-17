How USA can win Group D: FIFA 2026 World Cup scenarios

The United States can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout phase – and win Group D – with a game to spare.

Those results would set up a meeting with a third-placed team from Groups B, E, F, I or J in the Round of 32 in San Francisco on July 1.

The tournament co-hosts qualify for the Round of 32 as Group D winners if:

After beginning their World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, the USMNT will face Australia on Friday in Seattle (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Here's how Group D stands after the first match. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cLCXckocYZ

One more game

If USA lose vs. Australia, they can still advance but cannot win Group D due to the head-to-head tiebreaker (first tiebreaker).

If USA draw vs. Australia, final positioning will come down to their last Group Stage match on June 25 against Türkiye in Los Angeles (10 pm ET).

Group D FIFA World Rankings

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

USA: 17

Türkiye: 22

Australia: 27

Paraguay: 41

World Cup group standings tiebreakers

Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams Superior goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards) FIFA World Ranking