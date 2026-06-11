FIFA World Rankings: Every team at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived, featuring an expanded 48-nation field for the globe's most-watched sporting event.
If you're looking to see where every country stands heading into the tournament, the current FIFA World Rankings are a great place to start.
Here is where every participating nation ranks as games unfold from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
FIFA World Rankings (as of June 11, 2026)
- 1 - Argentina
- 2 - Spain
- 3 - France
- 4 - England
- 5 - Portugal
- 6 - Brazil
- 7 - Morocco
- 8 - Netherlands
- 9 - Belgium
- 10 - Germany
- 11 - Croatia
- 13 - Colombia
- 14 - Mexico
- 15 - Senegal
- 16 - Uruguay
- 17 - United States of America
- 18 - Japan
- 19 - Switzerland
- 20 - Iran
- 22 - Türkiye
- 23 - Ecuador
- 24 - Austria
- 25 - South Korea
- 27 - Australia
- 28 - Algeria
- 29 - Egypt
- 30 - Canada
- 31 - Norway
- 33 - Ivory Coast
- 34 - Panama
- 38 - Sweden
- 40 - Czechia
- 41 - Paraguay
- 42 - Scotland
- 45 - Tunisia
- 46 - DR Congo
- 50 - Uzbekistan
- 56 - Qatar
- 57 - Iraq
- 60 - South Africa
- 61 - Saudi Arabia
- 63 - Jordan
- 64 - Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 67 - Cape Verde
- 73 - Ghana
- 82 - Curaçao
- 83 - Haiti
- 85 - New Zealand