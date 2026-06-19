Panama vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

Panama and Croatia chase much-needed points on Tuesday when they clash in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L action.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Tuesday, June 23 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Toronto Stadium | Toronto, Ontario
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 34
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
- Last match: 1-0 loss vs. Ghana
Panama came agonizingly close to their first-ever World Cup point, only to concede a 95th-minute goal vs. Ghana in a 1-0 defeat.
Minnesota United FC midfielder Carlos Harvey played the full match, and San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy subbed on late.
Los Canaleros are competing at their second-ever World Cup. They lost all three Group Stage games in Russia 2018.
Head coach Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020, helping Panama climb the global pecking order.
- FIFA World Ranking: 11
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Last match: 4-2 loss vs. England
Croatia opened the World Cup with a 4-2 setback against England, unable to mount a second-half comeback against one of the tournament favorites.
There were MLS-centric bright spots, though, as FC Dallas striker Petar Musa equalized just before halftime and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić made his World Cup debut as a second-half substitute.
Musa and Pašalić have made a combined 28 senior-team appearances for Croatia, turning their club form into a World Cup roster spot.
Croatia have charted deep runs at back-to-back World Cups. They made the final in 2018 and the semifinals in 2022.