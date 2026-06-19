Panama vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group L match

Panama and Croatia chase much-needed points on Tuesday when they clash in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L action.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020, helping Panama climb the global pecking order.

Los Canaleros are competing at their second-ever World Cup. They lost all three Group Stage games in Russia 2018.

Panama came agonizingly close to their first-ever World Cup point, only to concede a 95th-minute goal vs. Ghana in a 1-0 defeat .

CROATIA GOAL! 🇭🇷 It's tied again courtesy of Petar Musa! pic.twitter.com/JhcY2Ge0ez

FIFA World Ranking: 11

11 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Last match: 4-2 loss vs. England

Croatia opened the World Cup with a 4-2 setback against England, unable to mount a second-half comeback against one of the tournament favorites.

There were MLS-centric bright spots, though, as FC Dallas striker Petar Musa equalized just before halftime and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić made his World Cup debut as a second-half substitute.

Musa and Pašalić have made a combined 28 senior-team appearances for Croatia, turning their club form into a World Cup roster spot.