Two MLS players feature in Panama's World Cup return vs. Ghana

Two MLS players featured for Panama as they returned to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018 in Wednesday's opening 1-0 loss against Ghana at Toronto Stadium.
The versatile Carlos Harvey, who can play both midfield and defense for Minnesota United FC, patrolled the center of the park for Panama on Wednesday night, going the full 90 minutes in his World Cup debut.
The 26-year-old was a key contributor on both ends of the pitch, creating two chances and notching 13 defensive actions during his 29th cap for his country.
Originally joining MLS with LA Galaxy in 2020, Harvey signed for MNUFC in 2024 after a stint with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising and has been a mainstay in the Loons' lineup ever since.
Panama's most-capped player of all time (157 appearances), San Diego FC midfielder Anibal Godoy came off the bench for Los Canaleros in their opening defeat.
Playing in both World Cups his country has qualified for, Godoy entered in the 90th minute before Panama conceded a stoppage-time goal, which handed Ghana all three points.
The veteran MLS midfielder previously represented the San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC.
Panama qualified for the World Cup by topping Concacaf qualifying Group A with 12 points.
They will conclude the World Cup group stage with matches against Croatia (June 23) and England (June 27).