Two MLS players feature in Panama's World Cup return vs. Ghana

Two MLS players featured for Panama as they returned to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018 in Wednesday's opening 1-0 loss against Ghana at Toronto Stadium.

The versatile Carlos Harvey, who can play both midfield and defense for Minnesota United FC, patrolled the center of the park for Panama on Wednesday night, going the full 90 minutes in his World Cup debut.

The 26-year-old was a key contributor on both ends of the pitch, creating two chances and notching 13 defensive actions during his 29th cap for his country.