Mexico vs. South Africa: How to watch, stream World Cup opener

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins when Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Thursday, June 11 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Mexico City Stadium | Mexico City, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 14
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
The pressure is always on Mexico, and that gets ratcheted up even more as World Cup co-hosts.
This is the first time the World Cup has been played in Mexico since 1986, when El Tri reached the quarterfinals to match their best-ever finish.
Fulham striker Rául Jiménez, Fenerbahçe midfielder Edson Álvarez and Club Tijuana phenom Gilberto Mora are among the leaders for Javier Aguirre's side. Additionally, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will compete at his co-record sixth World Cup.
Mexico's midfield features two MLS homegrown products in Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire FC).
- FIFA World Ranking: 60
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and first trip since hosting the tournament in 2010.
Underdogs in Group A, Bafana Bafana are looking to advance beyond the group stage for the first time.
South Africa's roster includes MLS-based center backs Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) and Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union). Mbokazi was recently named a 2026 MLS All-Star, and Makhanya helped Philly win last year's Supporters' Shield title.
Hugo Broos' side also includes forward Lyle Foster, who stars for EFL Championship side Burnley, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.