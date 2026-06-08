Mexico vs. South Africa: How to watch, stream World Cup opener

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins when Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 14

14 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

The pressure is always on Mexico, and that gets ratcheted up even more as World Cup co-hosts.

This is the first time the World Cup has been played in Mexico since 1986, when El Tri reached the quarterfinals to match their best-ever finish.

Fulham striker Rául Jiménez, Fenerbahçe midfielder Edson Álvarez and Club Tijuana phenom Gilberto Mora are among the leaders for Javier Aguirre's side. Additionally, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will compete at his co-record sixth World Cup.