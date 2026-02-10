Real Salt Lake acquire Juan Manuel Sanabria from Atlético San Luis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder/defender Juan Manuel Sanabria from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Uruguayan international is under contract through the 2029-30 season.
"Bolstering our attacking options on the left is pivotal to the squad we're building for 2026," said Kurt Schmid, RSL's chief soccer officer.
"JuanMa has consistently performed at the highest level in LIGA MX and brings the kind of quality and experience that elevates those around him.
"We're confident he will make an immediate impact, while welcoming him as a vital addition to our team for not just this season but the years ahead."
A product of Club Nacional in his native Uruguay, Sanabria recorded 7g/29a in 169 appearances across all competitions for Atlético San Luis.
Before his time in Mexico's top flight, Sanabria spent several seasons in Spain with Atlético Madrid and Real Zaragoza. He primarily played for Atlético's reserves.
Internationally, Sanabria has scored one goal in three appearances for Uruguay.
RSL begin their 2026 season at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Feb. 21 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker