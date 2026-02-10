Real Salt Lake acquire Juan Manuel Sanabria from Atlético San Luis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder/defender Juan Manuel Sanabria from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international is under contract through the 2029-30 season.

"Bolstering our attacking options on the left is pivotal to the squad we're building for 2026," said Kurt Schmid, RSL's chief soccer officer.

"JuanMa has consistently performed at the highest level in LIGA MX and brings the kind of quality and experience that elevates those around him.