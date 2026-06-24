History-makers: Canada set multiple new benchmarks at 2026 World Cup

But before that, let's look back at the host of historic moments the CanMNT were able to experience during their Group B journey.

Next up, Canada will take on the Group A runner-up in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on June 28 (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

Now, despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their final Group B game, Canada have officially qualified for the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

It began with the inaugural World Cup match on Canadian soil, quickly followed by the first-ever World Cup point against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then the first World Cup win vs. Qatar, led by Canada's first-ever World Cup hat trick from striker Jonathan David.

The result provided a springboard for Canada to ultimately progress to the knockout stages and, importantly, handed the CanMNT their first point in World Cup history, after losing their previous six matches.

But Les Rouges battled back, spurred on by their passionate fans and eventually salvaged a 1-1 draw thanks to a sensational volley from Southampton striker Cyle Larin.

Canada's first-ever World Cup game on home soil got off to a nervy start in Toronto, as the Bosnian's jumped in front after 21 minutes.

Not only was the 6-0 victory Canada's first win at the World Cup, but the CanMNT also made history by netting six goals , becoming the first team outside Europe or South America to do so at a World Cup.

After scoring twice and drawing a red card inside the first 35 minutes, Canada never looked back, roaring past Qatar, who were eventually reduced to nine men, 6-0 . Star striker Jonathan David was the difference-maker, pacing the squad with Canada's first-ever World Cup hat trick.

Perhaps the biggest moment in Canadian men's soccer history, Les Rouges solidified their status as a Group B contender when facing Qatar in Vancouver during their second match.

Switzerland 2, Canada 1

Although the CanMNT's final group stage match did not culminate in the desired result, fans in attendance in Vancouver were able to witness a true breakthrough moment for the sport of soccer in Canada.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland – a game in which Les Rouges nearly snatched a late result which would have seen them leapfrog the Swiss and earn top spot in the group – Canada locked up a major milestone, advancing past the World Cup Group Stage for the first time in program history.

While the result may have been bittersweet, Canada's continuous historical achievements during the 2026 edition have given fans, players and staff plenty to be excited about.