Canada reach World Cup knockouts for first time

Canada continued their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday, clinching a berth in the knockout rounds for the first time despite falling short against Switzerland in a 2-1 defeat.
Canada finish second in the group and will take on the second-place finisher from Group A in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28.
As Group B winner, Switzerland remain in Vancouver to face a third-place finisher from Groups E/F/G/I/J on July 2.
Switzerland stormed in front in the opening minute of the second half as an unmarked Rubén Vargas struck with an open finish at the back post. It was the Sevilla winger's second goal of the competition.
Johan Manzambi doubled the Swiss lead 11 minutes later, taking a ball laid off by Breel Embolo and firing in off Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
Immediately after entering the match as a substitute, Promise David scored a stunning golazo, stretching out to reach Nathan Saliba's cross and volleying home with the outside of his right foot.
The goal energized Vancouver Stadium, with the partisan crowd willing Les Rouges to an equalizer, which would have put Canada back atop Group B.
But a second goal didn't emerge as Canada were left with a bittersweet 2-1 result.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After securing a first point and a first win in the World Cup, Canada made history for a third straight group stage match by reaching the knockout round. But no doubt it feels bittersweet because a single point would have secured the top spot in Group B and kept Canada in Vancouver. Instead, they’ll head to Los Angeles looking for more history.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Promise David had just entered the match and immediately injected life and belief into Vancouver Stadium with a sensational strike.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: After setting up Rubén Vargas’ opening goal, Johan Manzambi scored what proved to be the game-winning goal that also ensured Switzerland's place atop Group B.
Next Up
- CAN: Sunday, June 28 vs. Group A runner-up, 3 pm ET | Round of 32
- SUI: Thursday, July 2 vs. TBD, 11 pm ET | Round of 32