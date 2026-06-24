Canada reach World Cup knockouts for first time

Canada continued their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday, clinching a berth in the knockout rounds for the first time despite falling short against Switzerland in a 2-1 defeat .

As Group B winner, Switzerland remain in Vancouver to face a third-place finisher from Groups E/F/G/I/J on July 2.

Canada finish second in the group and will take on the second-place finisher from Group A in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28.

Switzerland stormed in front in the opening minute of the second half as an unmarked Rubén Vargas struck with an open finish at the back post. It was the Sevilla winger's second goal of the competition.

Johan Manzambi doubled the Swiss lead 11 minutes later, taking a ball laid off by Breel Embolo and firing in off Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Immediately after entering the match as a substitute, Promise David scored a stunning golazo, stretching out to reach Nathan Saliba's cross and volleying home with the outside of his right foot.

The goal energized Vancouver Stadium, with the partisan crowd willing Les Rouges to an equalizer, which would have put Canada back atop Group B.