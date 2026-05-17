EPIC beer celebration: FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver goes viral

Happy hour came late for Sam Sarver.
The 23-year-old forward’s legend grew exponentially in FC Dallas’ 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at PayPal Park.
After scoring a stoppage-time goal to secure a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Matchday 12, Sarver ran it back with a 93rd-minute winner against the Quakes.
He got in behind the San Jose defense before tucking the match-winner inside the far post. But the fun didn't stop there, as the former MLS NEXT Pro standout celebrated his goal in epic fashion.
Sarver gathered teammates along the signage boards behind the goal and scuba-dived over them. Then he chugged a can of beer that was thrown onto the field.
Instant FC Dallas cult hero.
Super sub heroics
“My coach at Indiana, Todd Yeagley, told me about a player from way before I got there that used to do that scuba celebration and he yelled at him for it because he didn’t want him to get hurt. And I was like, ‘it’d be funny if we did that,’” Sarver said after the match.
“And then after we did that, they were throwing some beers on the field, so I decided to chug one.”
The goal was Sarver’s third in his last four matches, coming off the bench each time to make an impact.
What was FC Dallas coach Eric Quill’s message to Sarver when he stepped onto the field?
“Well, it wasn’t to chug a beer after he scored, if that’s what you’re asking. But the kid is electric. He knows how to score goals, he knows how to be in the right spot, and his pace is high-level,” he told reporters after the match.
“His efficiency in front of goal is top class, and he’s fun to watch, not just because of his ability but because of who he is as a person. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He embraces the super-sub role, and he won us the game today.”
A third win in their last four games sent FC Dallas into fifth place in the Western Conference with 22 points (6W-4L-4D) heading into their final match before the FIFA World Cup break Saturday at the Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
What will Sarver do for an encore?