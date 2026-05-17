EPIC beer celebration: FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver goes viral

Sarver gathered teammates along the signage boards behind the goal and scuba-dived over them. Then he chugged a can of beer that was thrown onto the field.

He got in behind the San Jose defense before tucking the match-winner inside the far post. But the fun didn't stop there, as the former MLS NEXT Pro standout celebrated his goal in epic fashion.

After scoring a stoppage-time goal to secure a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Matchday 12, Sarver ran it back with a 93rd-minute winner against the Quakes.

Super sub heroics

“My coach at Indiana, Todd Yeagley, told me about a player from way before I got there that used to do that scuba celebration and he yelled at him for it because he didn’t want him to get hurt. And I was like, ‘it’d be funny if we did that,’” Sarver said after the match.

“And then after we did that, they were throwing some beers on the field, so I decided to chug one.”

The goal was Sarver’s third in his last four matches, coming off the bench each time to make an impact.

What was FC Dallas coach Eric Quill’s message to Sarver when he stepped onto the field?

“Well, it wasn’t to chug a beer after he scored, if that’s what you’re asking. But the kid is electric. He knows how to score goals, he knows how to be in the right spot, and his pace is high-level,” he told reporters after the match.