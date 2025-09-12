Vancouver Whitecaps sign homegrown forward Rayan Elloumi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed homegrown forward Rayan Elloumi through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030, the club announced Friday.

The 17-year-old has 11g/7a in 18 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Whitecaps FC 2.

Elloumi made his MLS debut in June, coming on as a late substitute against the Columbus Crew after signing a short-term first-team deal.

"Rayan joined our academy as a highly talented young player and he has continued to develop at an exceptional rate,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. "His journey is a strong example of how our player pathway is creating real opportunities for emerging talent. Today, he stands out as the youngest player among the top eight goal scorers in MLS NEXT Pro and currently leads the league in goal contributions per minute.

"We believe this is the right time to bring him closer to the first team, where we can challenge him further, support his continued development, and prepare him for the next level in MLS."

Elloumi is Vancouver's second homegrown signing of 2025, joining midfielder Liam Mackenzie.

With seven games remaining, the Whitecaps are chasing a top-four finish in the Western Conference under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen. They reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final in June.