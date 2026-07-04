Paraguay exit World Cup with loss to France

Paraguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended on Saturday in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 loss to France at Philadelphia Stadium.

Atlanta United captain Miguel Almirón and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas both started for La Albirroja, who were undone by a 70th-minute penalty from Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé.

MBAPPÉ GIVES FRANCE THE LEAD 🇫🇷 The French captain is clinical on the PK for his 19th FIFA World Cup goal pic.twitter.com/Y2y4KsNiz5

Ultimately, a VAR-reviewed penalty by former Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez on Désiré Doué allowed Mbappé to convert from the spot and send the two-time World Cup champions to a quarterfinal clash with Morocco on Thursday at Boston Stadium.

They didn't make it easy for Les Bleus, however, using physicality and defensive smarts to frustrate Mbappé and the rest of France's star-studded attack.

After stunning Germany in the Round of 32, Paraguay fell short of ousting a second straight European powerhouse at the tournament.

MLS on the world stage

For Paraguay, it's the end of a World Cup that they gradually grew into in their first tournament appearance since 2010.

After losing their Group D opener, 4-1, to the United States, La Albirroja went undefeated the rest of the group stage to qualify as a top third-place finisher. They then produced the biggest upset of the knockout stages by defeating Germany in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout.

Paraguay had several standout performers at the competition, among them Cubas. The Vancouver midfielder played every minute for Paraguay, earning rave reviews for his hard-nosed play in the center of the pitch.

Matías Galarza, who spent the first half of the year on loan with Atlanta United, scored the goal that spurred their World Cup turnaround in a 1-0 victory over Türkiye.