Matías Galarza’s golazo keeps Paraguay’s World Cup hopes alive

With one magic moment, Matías Galarza pushed Paraguay back into the mix at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

"I've said that this is the most beautiful stage in the world. The best [players] are here. I'm proud."

"Honestly, this is going to be unforgettable," Galarza told Telemundo post-match of the fastest goal to date at this summer's World Cup.

Atlanta United ’s on-loan midfielder struck 64 seconds into Friday’s vital Group D clash against Türkiye with a long-range goal that proved the eventual 1-0 game-winner for La Albirroja.

Matías Galarza from distance! The @ATLUTD midfielder put @Albirroja ahead just 64 seconds into the match! pic.twitter.com/kgN4PGQO37

They’ll look to secure automatic passage to the Round of 32, or advance as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place finishers, in Thursday’s Group D finale against Australia (10 pm ET | FS1, Telemundo, Peacock).

The USMNT clinched first place in Group D with Friday’s result, but second place is within reach for Paraguay.

Galarza’s immediate impact in his World Cup debut gave Paraguay a much-needed boost after their 4-1 tournament-opening loss to the United States . Additionally, it eliminated Türkiye, who fell to 0W-2L-0D in two games.

But Paraguay stood firm, with Galarza and Cubas putting in solid shifts to help goalkeeper Orlando Gil deliver a clean sheet.

Almirón was red-carded three minutes into first-half stoppage time, instantly changing the game’s dynamic for the second half.

Galarza was one of three MLS-based starters in head coach Gustavo Alfaro’s starting XI, alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Atlanta United teammate Miguel Almirón .

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat pic.twitter.com/reTvraM9hs

Paraguay hero

Galarza, who joined Atlanta United on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate in March, scored the fifth goal by an active MLS player at this summer’s tournament, joining Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi (3) and FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (1) to equal the league record of five set at Japan/South Korea 2002.

The 24-year-old was a major factor in Paraguay’s successful World Cup qualifying campaign, producing 2g/1a in seven matches.

Now, in his first-ever World Cup game, Galarza has become a Paraguay national team hero.

"Thanks to all the fans who came to support us. I know it's not easy to do," Galarza said. "Thanks to everyone who trusted us, the group, all our teammates. This win belongs to everyone.