Paraguay vs. France: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

Boasting three MLS players, Paraguay clash with trophy contenders France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 9 in Boston, while the loser's tournament is over.

Can Paraguay match their best-ever World Cup campaign by reaching the quarterfinals in their return to the competition?

Then, in the Round of 32, they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by knocking off Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout after holding the four-time champions to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

La Albirroja immediately bounced back with a 1-0 win over Türkiye, followed by a scoreless draw against Australia to book their ticket to the knockout rounds.

Since falling 4-1 to the United States in their tournament opener, Paraguay have turned a corner, proving their quality at every step.

FIFA World Ranking: 3

3 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Round of 32: 3-0 win vs. Sweden

France, as 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 finalists, look primed to make another deep tournament run in 2026.

After topping Group I with a perfect nine points, courtesy of multi-goal wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway, France cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has already netted three braces in the tournament to lead the Golden Boot race, including against Sweden, to become the tournament's all-time knockout-round leading goalscorer with 10 goals in 10 knockout matches.

Mbappé (18 goals) is hot on the heels of Inter Miami CF legend Lionel Messi (19 goals) for the most World Cup goals ever.