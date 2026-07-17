Spain vs. Argentina: Fast facts about 2026 World Cup final

A record 48 nations descended on the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, only two remain.
Spain and Argentina will meet on Sunday in a marquee final between the No. 1 and No. 2 countries in FIFA’s latest World Ranking (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Add the Lionel Messi factor, Spain’s own star power and other must-know storylines, and we could be in for an instant classic at New York/New Jersey Stadium.
With Messi leading the way, defending champions Argentina are on the verge of achieving back-to-back World Cup titles for just the third time in tournament history.
Only Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have repeated as World Cup champions. Sixty-four years later, La Albiceleste have the chance to join this exclusive group.
Argentina’s incredible run to the final has come amid a historic tournament from Messi.
Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 has set numerous records during his sixth tournament appearance, including most career World Cup goals (21), most career World Cup assists (12), longest World Cup goal-scoring streak (nine games) and longest World Cup goal contribution streak (11 games), among a host of others.
Messi’s 8g/4a this summer also has him atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race. He narrowly leads French superstar Kylian Mbappé (8g/3a), who’ll take on England with Les Bleus in Saturday’s Third Place Match at Miami Stadium (5 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Long before his transformative July 2023 arrival in MLS, Messi built his reputation as the GOAT thanks to a legendary stint with Spanish giants FC Barcelona.
Messi spent a total of 21 years in Spain, joining Barça’s famed La Masia Academy at age 13 in 2000 before embarking on a remarkable 17-season first-team career.
The greatest player in blaugrana history, Messi led the club to 10 LaLiga crowns, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Supercopa de Españas and three UEFA Super Cups.
“Hopefully the Spanish people are happy that Argentina made the final,” head coach Lionel Scaloni said after Wednesday’s 2-1 semifinal win over England.
“All the joys that Lionel Messi gave that country, playing for so long.”
For many, the title of Messi’s Barça successor belongs to Spanish superstar winger Lamine Yamal.
The 19-year-old phenom has had a relatively quiet World Cup, producing 1g/1a over seven games as La Roja plowed through the competition, most recently defeating France, 2-0, in the semifinals.
However, Yamal was the breakout star of Spain’s run to the UEFA Euro 2024 title and has plenty of motivation to steal the spotlight in Sunday’s World Cup final.
Newly resurfaced pictures of Messi bathing a then-infant Yamal during a 2007 photo shoot have only added to the mystique surrounding this highly anticipated superstar showdown.
A Spain-Argentina matchup also means that each finalist will have a Ballon d'Or winner on their side.
Messi has claimed the Ballon d'Or – widely recognized as the highest individual honor in professional soccer – a record eight times.
Meanwhile, Spain boast 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. The Manchester City star has been the heart of La Roja's midfield this summer, running the show for a side that's outscored opponents 13-1 en route to the final.
Sunday’s game will be the 10th World Cup final between two previous champions.
Winners in 1978, 1986 and 2022, Argentina will look to lift their fourth World Cup trophy in their seventh overall final.
Spain, meanwhile, are playing their second-ever final after reaching the World Cup mountaintop at South Africa 2010.
Sunday's final will be the first World Cup title match between the reigning UEFA Euro and Copa América champions.
Argentina have won the last two Copa Américas (2021, 2024) and a record 16 overall titles.
Spain enjoy similar status in Europe, boasting continental bragging rights after capturing the 2024 European Championship.
La Roja's most recent title gave them four overall - also making them the most successful country in UEFA Euro history.
Argentina and Spain were originally set to meet earlier this year for the 2026 Finalissima, pitting the reigning Conmebol and UEFA champions against each other in Qatar.
However, the game was eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the war in Iran.
As fate would have it, both teams will now get their chance to face off – with a FIFA World Cup title up for grabs, no less.