Match Reaction

Messi & Argentina find more World Cup magic en route to final return

26WC_Messi-cele

Jaime Uribarri

Lionel Messi and Argentina are keeping the 2026 FIFA World Cup magic going all the way to the final.

Messi’s two assists sparked the defending champions’ latest knockout-round heroics on Wednesday: a late, 2-1 come-from-behind win over England that sets up Sunday’s marquee final vs. Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Argentina are now one win away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. 

“This is very powerful. This is honestly very powerful,” said Lautaro Martínez, who scored the dramatic 92nd-minute game-winner at Atlanta Stadium. “From the time my dad bought me my first pair of boots, I always dreamed of the national team.” 

“… This team keeps on showing what it’s made of.”

All-time classic

Down a goal and five minutes away from elimination, Messi & Co. stepped up in the clutch. First, Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 linked up with Enzo Fernández, who blasted a long-range, 85th-minute equalizer past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. 

The post then came to Pickford’s rescue, denying Alexis Mac Allister in second-half stoppage time, only for Messi to quickly take possession and find Martínez at the far post for the game-winning header. 

Absolute pandemonium ensued, as Argentina delivered the latest in a string of epic wins at this summer’s tournament. 

According to head coach Lionel Scaloni, Wednesday’s result ranks among the greatest in Argentina history. 

“Beyond the quality of the opponent, it’s a semifinal. And the way it happened, I don’t know if this has happened before,” Scaloni said. “Diego’s [Maradona] goal, his second goal [vs. England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals] was magnificent for what it was; it’s a part of history.

"But the level of play today - not to compare - but I think today’s level was incredible.”

World Cup GOAT

Messi has been behind nearly every magical moment for Argentina, producing a personal-best 12 goal contributions (8g/4a) to surpass French superstar Kylian Mbappé (8g/3a) for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot lead.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has set multiple tournament records this summer. Among the highlights: most all-time World Cup goals (21), most all-time World Cup assists (12) and longest World Cup goal-scoring streak (nine games).

Fernández, arguably the hero of Wednesday’s semifinal win, showed just what Messi means to him and his teammates by lifting the 39-year-old over his shoulders during the team’s post-match celebrations.

“What more does he [Messi] have to do to be the best in history?” Scaloni asked reporters.

“I mean, there’s no doubt whatsoever.”

Dream final

Now, it’s onto Sunday’s final for Messi and Argentina. A dangerous opponent awaits in Spain. 

The reigning UEFA European champions, La Roja defeated tournament favorites France in the semifinal, a professional 2-0 win behind goals from top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro. 

Lamine Yamal, the hero of Spain's Euro '24 title, is awaiting his breakout moment this summer. 

The 19-year-old wonderkid has been hailed by many as Messi's successor at FC Barcelona, the club where the Argentina icon shot to legendary status over a memorable 17 seasons in Spain. 

"Spain should enjoy him [Messi] as well [in Sunday's final] because I know that they love him," said Scaloni. "Not every Spaniard, but a big part of Spain loves him."

Jaime Uribarri

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