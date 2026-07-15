Messi & Argentina find more World Cup magic en route to final return

Lionel Messi and Argentina are keeping the 2026 FIFA World Cup magic going all the way to the final.

“… This team keeps on showing what it’s made of.”

“This is very powerful. This is honestly very powerful,” said Lautaro Martínez, who scored the dramatic 92nd-minute game-winner at Atlanta Stadium. “From the time my dad bought me my first pair of boots, I always dreamed of the national team.”

Argentina are now one win away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Messi’s two assists sparked the defending champions’ latest knockout-round heroics on Wednesday: a late, 2-1 come-from-behind win over England that sets up Sunday’s marquee final vs. Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

He’ll do it with the left. He’ll do it with the right. Messi. Always. Delivers. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/a2Fpun9Sid

All-time classic

Down a goal and five minutes away from elimination, Messi & Co. stepped up in the clutch. First, Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 linked up with Enzo Fernández, who blasted a long-range, 85th-minute equalizer past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The post then came to Pickford’s rescue, denying Alexis Mac Allister in second-half stoppage time, only for Messi to quickly take possession and find Martínez at the far post for the game-winning header.

Absolute pandemonium ensued, as Argentina delivered the latest in a string of epic wins at this summer’s tournament.

According to head coach Lionel Scaloni, Wednesday’s result ranks among the greatest in Argentina history.

“Beyond the quality of the opponent, it’s a semifinal. And the way it happened, I don’t know if this has happened before,” Scaloni said. “Diego’s [Maradona] goal, his second goal [vs. England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals] was magnificent for what it was; it’s a part of history.