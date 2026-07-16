Lionel Messi re-writes record books during Argentina's epic World Cup

Following a Round of 16 exit to eventual champions France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , many speculated that it could be the last time fans would get to watch Lionel Messi on that global stage.

Let's look at Messi's most incredible feats at this World Cup, as well as what's left to achieve.

Now, the Inter Miami CF megastar is on the precipice of making even more history, as Argentina face Spain in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Fast forward eight years, and not only has the GOAT been crowned a World Cup champion, but he's broken a host of records along the way.

MESSI IS HYPE AS ARGENTINA IS HEADED BACK TO THE FINAL 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/P7qDGMxdhd

Additionally, Messi is one of three players to feature at six World Cups. The others are Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Now, heading into the final, the Argentine superstar dominates the record books and could add more history to his already-loaded résumé.

Before the 2026 World Cup, Messi was closing in on multiple key records.

Back in the final & the vibes are high. 😁 pic.twitter.com/SZGgUaLQGO

A second-straight World Cup title would also mean that, since being ousted in the 2018 World Cup, Argentina have won five consecutive major international tournaments, including two Copa América trophies (2021, '24) and the 2022 Finalissima to go along with their World Cup victories (2022, '26).

Messi, and many of his Argentina teammates, would join only 21 players in history to have won back-to-back World Cups, including legendary names such as Garrincha and Pelé.

Should Argentina defeat Spain in the final, they would become the first national team to win back-to-back World Cup titles in 64 years and the third team ever to do so, joining Brazil (1958, '62) and Italy (1934, '38).

Although he's broken nearly every individual record possible, Messi still has his eyes on making more history with La Albiceleste.

A league of his own

Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Messi already held the record as the most decorated soccer player of all time, with 47 trophies won for both club and country.

Most recently, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP made history with Inter Miami, extending his own trophy record by winning MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

On Sunday, Messi will have the chance to capture his 48th career title, one that, for all intents and purposes, would close the book on the GOAT debate, if it hasn't been closed already.