Lionel Messi & Argentina's incredible road to 2026 World Cup final

What a ride it’s been for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Here’s how Messi & Co. overcame every obstacle thrown their way this summer to find themselves on the cusp of World Cup immortality.

The defending champions have delivered one epic performance after another to reach Sunday’s final against Spain (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock), bringing the soccer-obsessed nation within a win of crowning one of the most memorable World Cup campaigns ever with back-to-back titles.

Messi followed it up with a brace in a 2-0 victory over Austria before capping a 3-1 defeat of Jordan with a late goal, in the process becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer, among other records.

The Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10, who entered his joint-record sixth World Cup with an MLS-best 20 goal contributions (12g/8), kept the goals coming for La Albiceleste, including a first-ever World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 opening win over Algeria.

Argentina came flying out of the gates, easily topping Group J with three wins in three games and a +7 goal difference behind Messi’s masterful form.

“This World Cup especially, everything is very even,” Messi told reporters after the hard-fought result at Miami Stadium. “Every game is going to be extremely difficult.”

The World Cup debutants, featuring Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira , took the champions to the absolute limit, rallying twice in an epic extra-time battle that finally went Argentina’s way, 3-2 , thanks to an 111th-minute own goal.

After a stress-free Group Stage, Messi & Co. got their first true test of adversity in the Round of 32 against Cape Verde. They passed by the skin of their teeth.

With momentum on La Albiceleste’s side, Enzo Fernández completed the epic 2-1 comeback with the 92nd-minute game-winner.

But Messi would not be denied, taking control in the 79th minute by assisting on Cristian Romero’s header before scoring the equalizer four minutes later.

Egypt made things markedly more difficult for Argentina in the Round of 16, jumping to a 2-0 lead at Atlanta Stadium to put the champs on the brink of elimination.

They almost got their wish, but Julián Álvarez had other plans, scoring a stunning 112th-minute golazo. Lautaro Martínez tacked on an insurance tally as Argentina avoided PKs and kept their World Cup dreams alive.

Messi linked up with Alexis Mac Allister for an early goal, but the Rossocrociati hung tough and found a surprise equalizer via Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute. Following Breel Embolo’s second yellow card infraction five minutes later, the Swiss bunkered down defensively and began playing with a penalty-kick shootout in mind.

Argentina delivered more drama in the quarterfinals, needing extra time once again to advance past Switzerland, 3-1 , at Kansas City Stadium.

All-time classic vs. England

Messi’s first taste of the Argentina-England rivalry delivered as expected, as the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP inspired his country to a 2-1 semifinal win for the ages.

This time, La Albiceleste were five minutes away from elimination, trailing the Three Lions 1-0 on Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute opener.

But Messi found a way once again, assisting on Enzo Fernández’s 85th-minute equalizer before lifting a perfect cross at the far post for Lautaro Martínez to head home the dramatic game-winner in the 92nd minute.

“We thought [what happened] against Egypt was the best thing ever. We’d never seen anything like that before,” head coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters. “I think this surpassed it. Beyond the quality of the opponent, it’s a semifinal.