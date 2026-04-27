Nashville SC vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nashville SC begin their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series on Tuesday evening at home against LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.

In addition to prize money, the prestigious continental tournament grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Leg 2 is scheduled for May 5 at Estadio Universitario, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match CCC final on May 30. LAFC and Toluca FC (Mexico) meet in the other semifinal series.

Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)

7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF Quarterfinals: 1-0 aggregate vs. Club América (Mexico)

A season after winning the 2025 US Open Cup for the club's first-ever trophy, Nashville are on the doorstep of another final under head coach B.J. Callaghan.

Led by established stars Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, the Coyotes have leveled up with the addition of fellow Designated Player Cristian Espinoza.

The Argentine playmaker scored the goal that eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16. Espinoza then assisted Mukhtar's historic strike in their quarterfinal Leg 2 triumph over Club América – the first-ever win by an MLS side at the legendary Estadio Azteca.