Nashville SC vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nashville SC begin their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series on Tuesday evening at home against LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, April 28 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Leg 2 is scheduled for May 5 at Estadio Universitario, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match CCC final on May 30. LAFC and Toluca FC (Mexico) meet in the other semifinal series.
In addition to prize money, the prestigious continental tournament grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
- Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 1-0 aggregate vs. Club América (Mexico)
A season after winning the 2025 US Open Cup for the club's first-ever trophy, Nashville are on the doorstep of another final under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
Led by established stars Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, the Coyotes have leveled up with the addition of fellow Designated Player Cristian Espinoza.
The Argentine playmaker scored the goal that eliminated Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16. Espinoza then assisted Mukhtar's historic strike in their quarterfinal Leg 2 triumph over Club América – the first-ever win by an MLS side at the legendary Estadio Azteca.
Nashville enter in fantastic form; they lead the Eastern Conference with 22 points and are third in the Supporters' Shield race (2.44 ppg).
- Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)
- Round of 16: 5-4 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Tigres are chasing their fifth CCC final berth in a decade and second overall title, after lifting the trophy in 2020.
But it's been far from smooth sailing up to this point, with Tigres needing an epic Leg 2 comeback to overcome FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16.
In the quarterfinals, Tigres snuck by Seattle Sounders FC thanks to the away goals tiebreaker. Joaquim Henrique's header in a 3-1 Leg 2 defeat at Seattle's Lumen Field was the difference for the LIGA MX side.
Guido Pizarro's side is seventh in the ongoing Clausura campaign, narrowly above the playoff line.