Nashville SC stun Club América for historic Champions Cup semifinal berth

Nashville SC are through to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, defeating LIGA MX giants Club América 1-0 on aggregate in Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg at Estadio Azteca.

Hany Mukhtar scored the series-winning goal, booking Nashville's semifinal ticket. They'll meet either Seattle Sounders FC or LIGA MX's Tigres UANL, who have a 2-0 aggregate lead entering Wednesday's series decider.

After a 0-0 draw at GEODIS Park last week, the series remained scoreless into the second half of Leg 2. Then, Mukhtar broke through in the 51st minute by combining with Cristian Espinoza to finish off a lethal counter-attack.