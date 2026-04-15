Nashville SC stun Club América for historic Champions Cup semifinal berth

Nashville SC are through to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, defeating LIGA MX giants Club América 1-0 on aggregate in Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg at Estadio Azteca.
Hany Mukhtar scored the series-winning goal, booking Nashville's semifinal ticket. They'll meet either Seattle Sounders FC or LIGA MX's Tigres UANL, who have a 2-0 aggregate lead entering Wednesday's series decider.
After a 0-0 draw at GEODIS Park last week, the series remained scoreless into the second half of Leg 2. Then, Mukhtar broke through in the 51st minute by combining with Cristian Espinoza to finish off a lethal counter-attack.
With Club América needing two goals thanks to the away goals tiebreaker, Nashville withstood pressure to secure a second straight clean sheet and become the first MLS team to win a competitive match at Estadio Azteca.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After eliminating Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16, Nashville knocked off another North American powerhouse in Club América. This historic result at Mexico's most iconic stadium leaves Nashville on the precipice of a CCC final appearance. Head coach B.J. Callaghan's team keeps ascending.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: For all the big goals Mukhtar has scored for Nashville over the years, this might have been the biggest.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It's hard to give the honors to anyone other than Mukhtar after his Leg 2 heroics.
Next Up
- AME: Saturday, April 18 vs. Toluca FC | 11:10 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura
- NSH: Saturday, April 18 at Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET (Apple TV) | MLS regular season