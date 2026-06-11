Iraq vs. Norway: How to watch, stream World Cup Group I match

Nashville SC forward Ahmed Qasem and Iraq make their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut on Tuesday against Group I foe Norway.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Tuesday, June 16 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Boston Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 57
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
With Qasem in tow, Iraq are set to make their first World Cup appearance in 40 years.
The Lions of Mesopotamia will aim to improve on their group-stage exit at Mexico 1986, their only other tournament appearance.
A former Swedish youth international, Qasem filed a one-time switch to permanently represent his mother's birth nation in the spring before debuting in May.
Head coach Graham Arnold's side will close out Group I play with matches against France (June 22) and Senegal (June 26).
- FIFA World Ranking: 31
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Norway are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 (fourth overall appearance), when they reached the Round of 16 for the second time in program history.
The Landslaget will have high hopes of surpassing their previous success due to their talented squad, which includes Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard and Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth.
Norway qualified by topping their UEFA qualifying group with a perfect 8W-0L-0D record.
Head coach Ståle Solbakken's side will conclude Group I play with tests against Senegal (June 22) and France (June 26).