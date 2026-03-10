San Diego FC vs. Toluca: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

San Diego FC host LIGA MX powerhouse Wednesday night in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series opener.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, March 11 | 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Nemesio Díez on March 18, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between LA Galaxy and Jamaica's Mount Pleasant.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 4-2 aggregate vs Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
After a historic expansion season, San Diego FC are off to a flying start in their second year in MLS. Mikey Varas' side have won each of their first three MLS matches while posting a league-best +8 goal differential.
They've managed that while also starting their first-ever CCC campaign with an impressive Round One result, eliminating LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM 4-2 on aggregate after a dominant Leg 1 showing at SnapDragon Stadium.
Anders Dreyer is off to another hot start after emerging as a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate in 2025. The Danish No. 10 already has six goal contributions across all competitions (2g/4a)
- Round One: Bye
Toluca, the two-time defending LIGA MX champions, sit second in the 2026 Clausura as they chase a historic three-peat under head coach Antonio Mohamed.
This season, los Diablos Rojos have been led by prolific striker Paulinho, a three-time LIGA MX Golden Boot winner who's second in the current goal-scoring standings with six tallies.
Perhaps most importantly, Toluca were boosted by the return of captain Alexis Vega. The 28-year-old Mexican international, who underwent knee surgery in January, made his season debut by coming off the bench late in Sunday's 3-1 win over FC Juárez.