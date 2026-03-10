Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF begin their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on Wednesday with a visit to Nashville SC in Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, March 11 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Leg 2 will be played at Inter Miami CF Stadium on March 18, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Union and LIGA MX's Club América.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
Save for a 0-0 draw at FC Dallas in Matchday 2, Nashville are off to a flying start in year two under head coach B.J. Callaghan, racking up 14 goals in their other four matches (all competitions). The blockbuster free-agent addition of winger Cristian Espinoza has paid immediate dividends, as the Argentine winger has quickly formed chemistry with star teammates Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.
After finishing second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with 24 goals last year, Surridge has picked up where he left off in 2026. The English No. 9 has already found the net four times in MLS play, including a brace in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Minnesota United.
- Round One: Bye
Inter Miami's 2026 campaign started inauspiciously with a 3-0 road defeat at LAFC. But the Herons have looked much more like their usual selves over the last two matches, scoring six combined goals in victories over Orlando City and D.C. United.
They now start their CCC campaign after earning a bye for Round One by virtue of last year's MLS Cup presented by Audi title. Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winner Lionel Messi has already scored three goals for Javier Mascherano's side, though the Herons are still awaiting a first goal from blockbuster offseason arrival Germán Berterame. The former CF Monterrey striker joined Inter Miami in January from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million fee.