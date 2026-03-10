Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Inter Miami's 2026 campaign started inauspiciously with a 3-0 road defeat at LAFC . But the Herons have looked much more like their usual selves over the last two matches, scoring six combined goals in victories over Orlando City and D.C. United .

They now start their CCC campaign after earning a bye for Round One by virtue of last year's MLS Cup presented by Audi title. Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winner Lionel Messi has already scored three goals for Javier Mascherano's side, though the Herons are still awaiting a first goal from blockbuster offseason arrival Germán Berterame. The former CF Monterrey striker joined Inter Miami in January from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million fee.