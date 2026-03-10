LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The LA Galaxy host Jamaica side Mount Pleasant FA on Wednesday night for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, March 11 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Leg 2 will be played at Independence Park on March 19, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between San Diego FC and LIGA MX's Toluca.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 1-1 aggregate vs Sporting San Miguelito (Panama)
LA needed the away goals tiebreaker to advance after a 1-1 aggregate finish in Round One against Panama's Sporting San Miguelito.
The Galaxy are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Colorado in Matchday 3, with most of the damage occurring after a second-half red card to Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec. Before that, Greg Vanney's side put forth their best performance of the season in an emphatic 3-0 Matchday 2 win over Charlotte FC.
- Round One: Bye
Mount Pleasant are set to make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut, earning a bye into the Round of 16 courtesy of the club's first-ever Concacaf Caribbean Cup triumph.
Led by former Jamaican national team coach Theodore Whitmore, Mount Pleasant are currently second in the Jamaican Premier League with 46 points (12W-3L-10D).