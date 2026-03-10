LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LA needed the away goals tiebreaker to advance after a 1-1 aggregate finish in Round One against Panama's Sporting San Miguelito.

The Galaxy are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Colorado in Matchday 3, with most of the damage occurring after a second-half red card to Brazilian winger Gabriel Pec. Before that, Greg Vanney's side put forth their best performance of the season in an emphatic 3-0 Matchday 2 win over Charlotte FC.