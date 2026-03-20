Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinal matchups

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals will feature four MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups in April.

Teams are building towards the CCC final on May 30.

Now, the Galaxy will face Toluca after the back-to-back LIGA MX champions eliminated San Diego FC in the Round of 16.

Brazilian star Gabriel Pec set the tone against Mount Pleasant with five goals in the series, including a hat trick in Leg 1 and a brace in the series finale at Independence Park.

LA advanced past Panama's San Miguelito in Round One (1-1 aggregate; away goals tiebreaker), then took care of Jamaican Premier League foe Mount Pleasant in the Round of 16 (6-0 aggregate).

Up next, Son Heung-Min & Co. will face the reigning CCC champions in Cruz Azul.

The Black & Gold then left it late in the Round of 16, but emerged victorious against Costa Rican powerhouse Alajuelense. Rising Venezuelan international David Martínez scored a dramatic stoppage-time golazo to deliver a 3-2 aggregate victory.

It was smooth sailing for LAFC in Round One, as head coach Marc Dos Santos' side defeated Honduran foe Real España 7-1 on aggregate.

Nashville now face LIGA MX powerhouse Club América, who defeated the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16.

The epic result followed a 7-0 aggregate victory over Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa in Round One.

Nashville stunned Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16, eliminating the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions via the away goals tiebreaker after a 1-1 aggregate draw. Cristian Espinoza delivered a clutch equalizer in Leg 2, canceling out Messi's 900th career goal .

Opponent: Tigres UANL (Mexico)

Following a Round One bye courtesy of their Leagues Cup 2025 title, Seattle took care of business in the Round of 16 with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Cascadia foe Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Wingers Paul Rothrock and Paul Arriola each struck for two goals in the series, while forward Danny Musovski also found the net during Leg 2 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The 2022 CCC champions now face a vaunted foe in Tigres, who are fresh off eliminating FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16.