Nashville SC channel “relentless spirit” in Champions Cup upset of Inter Miami

Despite the South Florida rain, Nashville SC ’s joy was palpable, as vibrant as their bright gold kits as they celebrated on the soggy pitch of an adversary that’s inflicted so much heartbreak on them over the past three years.

“I think you saw that throughout the night, just a relentless spirit that continued to fight no matter what was happening on the field. They stuck together the whole time, they were rewarded with the goal, and they finished the game strong.

“We have a group right now in that locker room that has a lot of belief in what we're doing,” Nashville head coach BJ Callaghan said postgame, praising his squad for summoning their best selves against the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Thanks to the away goals rule, the second leg 1-1 draw in Fort Lauderdale – perhaps the most momentous draw in the club’s history – was enough to see the Music City side past Inter Miami CF and into the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Wednesday night, a stunning upset of Lionel Messi & Co. in the tournament the Herons prize most.

Rising to the occasion

After last week’s first-leg scoreless draw at GEODIS Park left the series finely balanced, this momentous evening started in the worst possible fashion for Callaghan’s team: A very early Messi strike, the 900th of his glittering career and his 16th in 12 meetings with Nashville.

Yet the visitors responded to tension with tenacity, keeping their composure and pressing fiercely to prevent Miami from padding their advantage. With the Herons seemingly content to manage matters and milk the clock, it left the door open for Nashville.

Cristian Espinoza seized the moment in the 74th minute, unbalancing the IMCF defense with a slashing run into the box that eventually led to an emphatic side volley past Dayne St. Clair, a goal that will reverberate across MLS and beyond.

“It was truly a sad night, filled with deep disappointment. We had high hopes for this competition, but today we find ourselves out of the running,” lamented Miami head coach Javier Mascherano in Spanish.

“We certainly had chances, opportunities to convert another goal or two, especially in the first half. But, well, the match was clearly always in jeopardy, as we were up against a formidable opponent.