Nashville SC channel “relentless spirit” in Champions Cup upset of Inter Miami

Despite the South Florida rain, Nashville SC’s joy was palpable, as vibrant as their bright gold kits as they celebrated on the soggy pitch of an adversary that’s inflicted so much heartbreak on them over the past three years.
Thanks to the away goals rule, the second leg 1-1 draw in Fort Lauderdale – perhaps the most momentous draw in the club’s history – was enough to see the Music City side past Inter Miami CF and into the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Wednesday night, a stunning upset of Lionel Messi & Co. in the tournament the Herons prize most.
“We have a group right now in that locker room that has a lot of belief in what we're doing,” Nashville head coach BJ Callaghan said postgame, praising his squad for summoning their best selves against the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
“I think you saw that throughout the night, just a relentless spirit that continued to fight no matter what was happening on the field. They stuck together the whole time, they were rewarded with the goal, and they finished the game strong.
“Just really proud of the entire group, and a real team performance.”
Rising to the occasion
After last week’s first-leg scoreless draw at GEODIS Park left the series finely balanced, this momentous evening started in the worst possible fashion for Callaghan’s team: A very early Messi strike, the 900th of his glittering career and his 16th in 12 meetings with Nashville.
Yet the visitors responded to tension with tenacity, keeping their composure and pressing fiercely to prevent Miami from padding their advantage. With the Herons seemingly content to manage matters and milk the clock, it left the door open for Nashville.
Cristian Espinoza seized the moment in the 74th minute, unbalancing the IMCF defense with a slashing run into the box that eventually led to an emphatic side volley past Dayne St. Clair, a goal that will reverberate across MLS and beyond.
“It was truly a sad night, filled with deep disappointment. We had high hopes for this competition, but today we find ourselves out of the running,” lamented Miami head coach Javier Mascherano in Spanish.
“We certainly had chances, opportunities to convert another goal or two, especially in the first half. But, well, the match was clearly always in jeopardy, as we were up against a formidable opponent.
“I have nothing to reproach the players for; they gave it their absolute all. And of course, I am the one responsible for this elimination.”
Newcomer to the rescue
Miami have owned Nashville since Messi’s 2023 arrival, beating them in that year’s Leagues Cup final, eliminating them from CCC the following season and ending their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run last autumn. It all adds up to an 8W-1L-4D record against them across all competitions.
Fittingly, it was newcomer Espinoza — the showcase winter free agent signing billed as a crowning piece to push the Coyotes to the next level — who made the difference for Nashville.
“Cristian's a guy who carries himself with a great level of humility, hunger, hard work. He embodies everything that we're about,” said Callaghan. “That goal epitomizes what he's about, which is a relentless sort of spirit and fight. He's been a great addition to the team.
“Sure, one goal I think gives you sort of the spotlight, but the way we see him come to work every single day, and the way he's integrated in the team and how humble he is, none of us are surprised.”
Looking ahead
Nashville’s reward for slaying one giant? A duel with another: LIGA MX heavyweights Club América, who held off the Philadelphia Union in Mexico later in the evening. Miami, meanwhile, must defer their CCC dreams again, conduct the usual postmortems and refocus on league action.
“The reality is that we created practically no chances — very few, if any — aside from the occasional shot,” admitted Mascherano of his side’s “desperate” end to what he called an “uncomfortable” match for the Herons. “This was partly due to our own shortcomings and partly due to the quality of our opponent.
“It is a sad feeling to have fallen short along the way, but we have to pick ourselves up, keep going, and look toward the future ... There’s nothing left to do now but get to work — or as we like to say, swallow our frustrations and learn from the mistakes we made, myself first and foremost, and bounce back."