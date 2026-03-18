Lionel Messi HISTORY: Inter Miami star scores 900th career goal

Lionel Messi hit another major milestone on Wednesday night, scoring the 900th goal of his legendary career.
Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 struck in the 7th minute of Leg 2 of the club’s Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against Nashville SC, slipping a low shot past goalkeeper Brian Schwake for the historic tally.
Road to history
Messi’s journey to goal-scoring glory began on May 1, 2005, when the then-17-year-old graduate of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia Academy came off the bench to seal a 2-0 win over Albacete in LaLiga action.
More than two decades later, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has reached 900 career goals for club and country.
Aside from Barça and Miami, Messi has also played for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. With Argentina, he is a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Copa América champion.
Lionel Messi's 900 career goals
- FC Barcelona: 672 goals, 778 games
- Inter Miami CF: 81 goals, 93 games
- Paris Saint-Germain: 32 goals, 75 games
- Argentina: 115 goals, 196 games
Inter Miami legacy
Messi remains as prolific as ever with Miami, scoring 81 goals in 93 all-competition appearances since his July 2023 arrival in South Florida.
The first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP also earned Golden Boot presented by Audi honors during Miami's MLS Cup-winning 2025 season, with 29 regular-season goals.
Messi is the fastest player to hit 20g/20a in MLS play, achieving the feat in just 26 games. Additionally, he’s the fastest player to reach 50 regular-season goals (53 games) and 100 goal contributions (80 games).
The most decorated soccer player of all time, Messi has lifted MLS Cup (2025), the Supporters’ Shield (2024) and Leagues Cup (2023) titles with Miami.