Lionel Messi HISTORY: Inter Miami star scores 900th career goal

Lionel Messi hit another major milestone on Wednesday night, scoring the 900th goal of his legendary career.

Inter Miami CF ’s superstar No. 10 struck in the 7th minute of Leg 2 of the club’s Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against Nashville SC , slipping a low shot past goalkeeper Brian Schwake for the historic tally.

Aside from Barça and Miami, Messi has also played for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. With Argentina, he is a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Copa América champion.

More than two decades later, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has reached 900 career goals for club and country.

Messi’s journey to goal-scoring glory began on May 1, 2005, when the then-17-year-old graduate of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia Academy came off the bench to seal a 2-0 win over Albacete in LaLiga action.

Inter Miami legacy

Messi remains as prolific as ever with Miami, scoring 81 goals in 93 all-competition appearances since his July 2023 arrival in South Florida.

The first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP also earned Golden Boot presented by Audi honors during Miami's MLS Cup-winning 2025 season, with 29 regular-season goals.

Messi is the fastest player to hit 20g/20a in MLS play, achieving the feat in just 26 games. Additionally, he’s the fastest player to reach 50 regular-season goals (53 games) and 100 goal contributions (80 games).