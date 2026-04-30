LAFC stun Toluca in Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals

LAFC dramatically defeated LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca FC, 2-1, in the first leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals thanks to Nkosi Tafari's stoppage-time goal on Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium.

The center back's close-range header off a pinpoint assist from South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute gave the Black & Gold a narrow advantage ahead of Leg 2, which is slated for May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman also found the back of the net, scoring the opener in the 51st minute after setting himself up for a vicious volley.

The hosts thought they doubled their advantage three minutes after Tillman's strike, only to see Jacob Shaffelburg's far-post finish disallowed on Video Review. Toluca then equalized with an all-important road goal through Jesús Angulo's 73rd-minute tally.

With the match close to ending in a frustrating 1-1 draw, LAFC snatched back the aggregate lead when Son and Tafari combined for the game's final goal.