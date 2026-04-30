LAFC stun Toluca in Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals

LAFC dramatically defeated LIGA MX powerhouse Toluca FC, 2-1, in the first leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals thanks to Nkosi Tafari's stoppage-time goal on Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium.
The center back's close-range header off a pinpoint assist from South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute gave the Black & Gold a narrow advantage ahead of Leg 2, which is slated for May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez.
LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman also found the back of the net, scoring the opener in the 51st minute after setting himself up for a vicious volley.
The hosts thought they doubled their advantage three minutes after Tillman's strike, only to see Jacob Shaffelburg's far-post finish disallowed on Video Review. Toluca then equalized with an all-important road goal through Jesús Angulo's 73rd-minute tally.
With the match close to ending in a frustrating 1-1 draw, LAFC snatched back the aggregate lead when Son and Tafari combined for the game's final goal.
LAFC also benefited from superb goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris, whose double-save kept the match scoreless just before halftime.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Black & Gold are in a solid position for Leg 2 in Mexico, albeit by a slim margin. They more than showed they can play with the back-to-back LIGA MX champions, and will regain superstar forward Denis Bouanga for the series finale after he missed Wednesday’s opener due to yellow card accumulation. The aggregate winner heads to the May 30 CCC final against Nashville SC or Tigres UANL.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: LAFC would be down on away goals if not for this late Son to Tafari connection.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Toluca would have more than one road goal, but Lloris made a double-denial in the 44th minute.
Next Up
- LAFC: Saturday, May 2 at San Diego FC | 9:30 pm ET (Apple TV) | MLS regular season
- TOL: Sunday, May 3 vs. Pachuca | 9:15 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura Playoffs