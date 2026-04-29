Nashville SC drop Leg 1 to Tigres in Champions Cup semis

Ángel Correa's 33rd-minute strike was the difference in a match that was delayed an hour due to inclement weather.

Nashville were without injured star striker Sam Surridge and also lost midfielder Eddi Tagseth to injury in the 18th minute. He was replaced by Matthew Corcoran.

The hosts still had chances to equalize. Most notably Cristian Espinoza, whose goal-bound shot at the half-hour mark was deflected over the bar by Tigres 'keeper Nahuel Guzmán.

After eliminating Club América in the quarterfinals, Nashville will look to pull off another historic result in Mexico when the series moves to Estadio Universitario on May 5 for the decisive Leg 2.

Goals