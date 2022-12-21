Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: No. 7 SuperDraft pick (select Ilijah Paul)
- ATL receive: $175k GAM
Real Salt Lake selected University of Washington midfielder Ilijah Paul (Generation adidas signing) with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with the Atlanta United.
In exchange for the seventh overall pick, Atlanta received $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Paul scored 11 goals in his sophomore season with the University of Washington and was named 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Gilbert, AZ native previously attended the University of San Francisco before transferring to UW, but missed his only season with USF due to injury.