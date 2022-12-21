Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

SD23_Trades-ATL-RSL-16x9

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • RSL receive: No. 7 SuperDraft pick (select Ilijah Paul)
  • ATL receive: $175k GAM

Real Salt Lake selected University of Washington midfielder Ilijah Paul (Generation adidas signing) with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with the Atlanta United.

In exchange for the seventh overall pick, Atlanta received $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Paul scored 11 goals in his sophomore season with the University of Washington and was named 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Gilbert, AZ native previously attended the University of San Francisco before transferring to UW, but missed his only season with USF due to injury.

Transfer Tracker SuperDraft Atlanta United FC

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC

Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

MLS SuperDraft 2023

