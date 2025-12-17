2026 Generation adidas class announced

Kwaku Agyabeng (M, Clemson)

Agyabeng was one of Clemson's main engines in 2025, starting 15 of 16 matches. The Ghana native was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and Third Team All-ACC for a Clemson side that went 4-2-2 in ACC play. Before joining the Tigers in the fall, Agyabeng starred for Cedar Stars Academy Bergen in MLS NEXT, helping lead their U19s to the MLS NEXT Cup final in 2025, where they fell to the LA Galaxy.

Ricky Louis (F, Georgia Southern)

The first-ever All-American in Georgia Southern men’s soccer history, Louis earned third-team honors after tallying nine goals and three assists in 2025. His nine goals led all Georgia Southern players and helped him make the Sun Belt First-Team, becoming the first forward to do so since 2020. Louis produced four game-winning goals during the 2025 collegiate season and is the first-ever Georgia Southern player to earn a Generation adidas contract.

Nikola Markovic (D, N.C. State)

Helping N.C. State to their second-ever NCAA College Cup, Markovic started 21 of the Wolfpack’s 22 matches during the 2025 season. In those matches, N.C. State outscored opponents 48-9, which included an NCAA-best 15 shutouts. Markovic’s standout season helped him earn First Team All-American honors alongside teammate Donavan Phillip, becoming the first member of the Pack to earn first-team honors since 1992. Born to Serbian parents, Markovic grew up in Canada and previously played for CF Montréal’s academy before attending N.C. State.

Nicholas Simmonds (F, Virginia)