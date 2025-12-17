2026 Generation adidas class announced

Major League Soccer has announced four players in the 2026 Generation adidas class and one pre-signed senior for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft (2 pm ET).
Kwaku Agyabeng (M, Clemson)
Agyabeng was one of Clemson's main engines in 2025, starting 15 of 16 matches. The Ghana native was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and Third Team All-ACC for a Clemson side that went 4-2-2 in ACC play. Before joining the Tigers in the fall, Agyabeng starred for Cedar Stars Academy Bergen in MLS NEXT, helping lead their U19s to the MLS NEXT Cup final in 2025, where they fell to the LA Galaxy.
Ricky Louis (F, Georgia Southern)
The first-ever All-American in Georgia Southern men’s soccer history, Louis earned third-team honors after tallying nine goals and three assists in 2025. His nine goals led all Georgia Southern players and helped him make the Sun Belt First-Team, becoming the first forward to do so since 2020. Louis produced four game-winning goals during the 2025 collegiate season and is the first-ever Georgia Southern player to earn a Generation adidas contract.
Nikola Markovic (D, N.C. State)
Helping N.C. State to their second-ever NCAA College Cup, Markovic started 21 of the Wolfpack’s 22 matches during the 2025 season. In those matches, N.C. State outscored opponents 48-9, which included an NCAA-best 15 shutouts. Markovic’s standout season helped him earn First Team All-American honors alongside teammate Donavan Phillip, becoming the first member of the Pack to earn first-team honors since 1992. Born to Serbian parents, Markovic grew up in Canada and previously played for CF Montréal’s academy before attending N.C. State.
Nicholas Simmonds (F, Virginia)
Simmonds earned First Team All-American honors after scoring 10 goals and adding five assists in his freshman season for the University of Virginia. Simmonds’ 10 goals were the most among freshmen from power-four programs and helped earn him 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year honors. He's the third Cavalier freshman in school history to earn First Team All-American honors, joining USMNT legends Claudio Reyna (1991) and Tony Meola (1988). Simmonds’ father, Gregory, previously played in MLS with the Miami Fusion in 2001.
Richie Aman (Washington, F)
Fresh off helping the University of Washington earn their first national title, Aman signed a contract as a pre-signed senior for the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. In 2025, Aman earned Big Ten Midfielder of the Year honors, a First Team All-Big Ten selection, and was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. His 14 assists were the third-most in the NCAA, and he also tallied one in the national championship victory over N.C. State. During Aman’s four-year career with the Huskies, he totaled eight goals and 23 assists in 81 games. He played in MLS NEXT for Seacoast United.
Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas dedicated to developing exceptional talent in a professional environment.
Each year, a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by MLS, with the majority of such players entering MLS through the MLS SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of his contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.
Throughout the program’s history, Generation adidas players have gone on to star in MLS, represent their country on the international stage, and earn multi-million-dollar transfers or contract extensions.
In the past five years, notable Generation adidas standouts have included Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids; Canada), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; United States), and Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; United States). Last year, No. 1 overall pick and Generation adidas signing Manu Duah was a key starter during San Diego FC’s record-breaking expansion season and was the highest-ranked SuperDraft alumni in MLS’s annual 22 Under 22 ranking (No. 15).