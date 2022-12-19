2023 Generation adidas class announced

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas that sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft. In order to provide Generation adidas players with the best professional environment, Generation adidas player salaries are not charged against an MLS team's annual salary budget, providing an added incentive for that club to develop the player. Eventually, these GA players graduate to senior player contracts and their salaries are charged against a team's budget.

Joey Akpunonu (D, Bowling Green)

A Toledo, Ohio native, Joey Akpunonu became one of the best defenders in college soccer at Bowling Green State. In 2022, he was an All-MAC first-team selection after leading the team with six goals from defense and playing every second of his 16 starts for the Falcons. Akpunonu also played 1,866 of the team's 1,877 total minutes in 2021 and was named to the All-MAC second team. A biology major, he was selected to the 2022 Academic All-America first team by the College Sports Communicators after finishing the year with a 4.0 GPA.

Joshua Bolma (M, Maryland)

Only the fourth player in Maryland history to earn multiple first-team All-Big Ten honors, Joshua Bolma starred in his two years with the Terrapins. In 2022, his eight assists were tied for the second most in the Big Ten. Bolma was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 after producing four goals and four assists in 18 games. After growing up in Ghana, Bolma went on to play at South Kent High School in Connecticut where he won a high school national championship.

Moise Bombito (D, New Hampshire)

New Hampshire defender Moise Bombito blossomed into one of the best players in the country during his junior year with the Wildcats. Bombito earned 2022 America East Defender of the Year and was named a second team All-American selection, after helping lead a defense that was third in the nation with a 0.5 goals against average. A native of Montréal, Québec, he started his career at Iowa Western Community College where he won the NJCAA National Championship in the fall of 2021.

CJ Fodrey (F, San Diego State)