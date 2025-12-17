MLS SuperDraft 2026 top prospects by position

The 2026 MLS SuperDraft provides a chance for top talent from college soccer to break into the professional ranks.
Four players have signed Generation adidas contracts: Nikola Markovic (NC State), Kwaku Agyabeng (Clemson), Ricky Louis (Georgia Southern) and Nick Simmonds (Virginia). In addition, Richie Aman is a pre-signed senior.
Let's break down some of the top draft-eligible players by position.
Goalkeepers
- Mitch Budler, Akron
- Andrew Samuels, Princeton
- Kyle Durham, Connecticut
- Seth Wilson, UNC Greensboro
- Sebastian Conlon, Kentucky
- Jeremi Abonnel, Saint Louis
Former MLS Academy products are among the top players eligible. Budler (Philadelphia Union), Samuels (San Jose Earthquakes), Wilson (FC Dallas) and Conlon (D.C. United) were among the best shot-stoppers in the college game this fall.
Left Back
- Ashton Kamdem, Akron
- Palmer Bank, Stanford
- Dren Dobruna, Dayton
- Nikos Clarke-Tosczak, Portland
- Alfredo Ortiz, California
Kamdem has the profile to be a two-way option at left back. There’s an assortment of quality here, as Bank has the defensive track record from playing at Stanford. Dobruna offers real craft and creativity going forward.
Right Back
- Will Cleary, Stanford
- Luca Nikolai, North Carolina
- Jack Jasinski, Princeton
- Wyatt Lewis, Notre Dame
- Jaylen Yearwood, North Florida
The athletic demands placed on Stanford players suggest someone like Cleary could step into an MLS roster and provide depth. Nikolai is a talented two-way player who excelled at North Carolina this fall after transferring from James Madison.
Left Center Back
- Nikola Markovic, NC State
- Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch, Princeton
- Tre Wright, UCLA
- Olayinka Ogunleye, Louisville
- Joe McDaid, Columbia
- Dylan Groeneveld, Stanford
Markovic is the headliner here, signed as part of the Generation adidas class. A left-footed center back from Montréal, he aided NC State’s run to the national championship game. Whitchurch is a Southern California native who back-stopped one of the nation’s best defenses.
Right Center Back
- Zack Lillington, UC Davis
- Parker Owens, Cal Poly
- Nolan Miller, Michigan
- Mitch Ferguson, Notre Dame
- Moussa Ndiaye, VCU
- Lukas Kamrath, High Point
Lillington is one of the most intriguing players on the draft-eligible list. He played mainly as a center back this fall, but genuinely has the tools to play anywhere on the field outside of goalkeeper. Miller (Columbus Crew) and Ferguson (Portland Timbers) both had strong college seasons and are talented central defenders in their own right.
Defensive Midfielder
- Connor Lofy, Washington
- Jefferson Amaya, High Point
- Kenny Hot, Duke
- Noah James, San Diego
- Umberto Pela, Virginia
- Gilberto Rivera, San Jose State
There’s a decent amount of depth at this spot. It starts with Lofy, who helped the Huskies win the 2025 NCAA championship. Amaya has long been one of the top players in the country, offering great set-piece delivery and the ability to get forward.
Box-To-Box Midfielder
- Kwaku Agyabeng, Clemson
- Zach Ramsey, Washington
- Isaac Emojong, Utah Valley
- Cooper Forcellini, Xavier
- Harvey Sarajian, Wake Forest
- Brendan Krueger, High Point
- Edouard Nys, UIC
- Daniel D'Ippolito, Fordham
- Charles-Emile Brunet, Southern Methodist
- Nolan Spicer, Notre Dame
Positionally, the college soccer No. 10s are lumped in here. Able to excel and do damage with little defending, it’s rare for the position to translate directly to MLS.
Yet, there are intriguing names to watch here: Ramsey is a force in the final third, while also offering the defensive responsibilities required at Washington. Agyabeng, a freshman signing and part of the Generation adidas class, can play through the middle or out wide. Emojong is a true box-to-box force.
Winger
- Richie Aman, Washington
- Ricky Louis, Georgia Southern
- David Raphael, San Francisco
- Ransford Gyan, Clemson
- Jaylinn Mitchell, SMU
- Sadam Masereka, Maryland
- Kyle McGowan, Denver
- Clarence Awoudor, UCF
- Enzo Dovlo, UNC Greensboro
- Stephane Njike, Maryland
- Taig Healy, NC State
Several intriguing wide attackers could end up providing fruit. A year after going undrafted, Aman surged this fall and was instrumental in Washington’s title win. Georgia Southern standout Louis is among the Generation adidas class after bagging nine goals in 17 games. Raphael is a Haitian winger who excelled in the West Coast Conference for San Francisco.
Forward
- Nick Simmonds, Virginia
- Mamadou Billo Diop, Colorado Rapids 2
- Mitch Baker, Georgetown
- Lilian Ricol, UCF
- Daniel Lugo, High Point
- Joe Highfield, Portland
- Charlie Kosakoff, Washington
- Brayden Beason, San Francisco
- Stefan Dobrijevic, Akron
- Blake D'Agostino, Cal Baptist
There’s little doubting Simmonds as a top prospect in the draft class, considering his blend of skillset and upside. After starring in MLS NEXT Pro with Colorado Rapids 2, Billo Diop could be a sought-after prospect. Baker had a sensational season as well, and has the profile of a No. 9. He could end up returning to school, as he is only a sophomore.