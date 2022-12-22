Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATX receive: No. 13 pick in SuperDraft (select CJ Fodrey)
- HOU receive: No. 27 pick in SuperDraft and $100k GAM
Austin FC selected San Diego State University midfielder CJ Fodrey (Generation adidas signing) with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.
Houston received the 27th overall pick SuperDraft, $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), and $50k in 2024 GAM from Austin.
Houston previously traded down to the 13th pick from the 5th pick in exchange for $225,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, bringing the Dynamo's total GAM haul from the draft to $325,000 so far.
Fodrey was named 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after leading San Diego State in both points (18) and goals (seven). He joined the LA Galaxy academy in 2019 before joining the San Diego Loyal academy the following. He made two appearance with the Loyal's first team in 2021, scoring his first professional goal.