Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

Austin FC selected San Diego State University midfielder CJ Fodrey (Generation adidas signing) with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.

Houston received the 27th overall pick SuperDraft, $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), and $50k in 2024 GAM from Austin.

Houston previously traded down to the 13th pick from the 5th pick in exchange for $225,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, bringing the Dynamo's total GAM haul from the draft to $325,000 so far.