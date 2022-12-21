Vancouver Whitecaps select J.C. Ngando after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- VAN receive: No. 5 SuperDraft pick (select J.C. Ngando)
- HOU receive: No. 13 SuperDraft pick, $225K in GAM
Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected UNC Greensboro midfielder J.C. Ngando with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, following a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.
Vancouver sent Houston the No. 13 pick as well as $225,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2023, $100,000 in 2024) in exchange for the Generation adidas signing.
Ngando, 23, was the SoCon Player of the Year after contributing 14 assists in 2022 – tied for the second most in the country. He helped UNC Greensboro reach the NCAA Division I quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The French-born playmaker was named SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2021, thanks to a 5g/8a output, and spent time with Ligue 2 club Paris FC.