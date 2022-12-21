SuperDraft

Vancouver Whitecaps select J.C. Ngando after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

SD23_Trades-HOU-VAN-16x9

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • VAN receive: No. 5 SuperDraft pick (select J.C. Ngando)
  • HOU receive: No. 13 SuperDraft pick, $225K in GAM

Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected UNC Greensboro midfielder J.C. Ngando with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, following a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.

Vancouver sent Houston the No. 13 pick as well as $225,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2023, $100,000 in 2024) in exchange for the Generation adidas signing.

Ngando, 23, was the SoCon Player of the Year after contributing 14 assists in 2022 – tied for the second most in the country. He helped UNC Greensboro reach the NCAA Division I quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The French-born playmaker was named SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2021, thanks to a 5g/8a output, and spent time with Ligue 2 club Paris FC.

SuperDraft Vancouver Whitecaps FC Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC
Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2:35

Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.