Vancouver Whitecaps select J.C. Ngando after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

VAN receive: No. 5 SuperDraft pick (select J.C. Ngando)

No. 5 SuperDraft pick (select J.C. Ngando) HOU receive: No. 13 SuperDraft pick, $225K in GAM

Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected UNC Greensboro midfielder J.C. Ngando with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, following a trade with Houston Dynamo FC.

Vancouver sent Houston the No. 13 pick as well as $225,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2023, $100,000 in 2024) in exchange for the Generation adidas signing.

Ngando, 23, was the SoCon Player of the Year after contributing 14 assists in 2022 – tied for the second most in the country. He helped UNC Greensboro reach the NCAA Division I quarterfinals for the first time in program history.