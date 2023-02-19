MLS is Back

FC Cincinnati 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

FC Cincinnati: 2023 River Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Let’s not overthink this: Throughout last year’s regular season, Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez and Brenner combined for 46 goals and 33 assists. Doesn’t get much better than that.
  • Weakness: They conceded 56 goals last year, which was tied for worst among playoff teams. Yes, it got better over the second half of the season once Obinna Nwobodo and Matt Miazga arrived, but it still didn’t look championship-caliber.

Key Departures

  • Ronald Matarrita: FCC declined the contract option on Costa Rica international left back Ronald Matarrita, who has since signed for Ukraine league leaders SK Dnipro-1. That’s really it for significant departures, as the club held onto star forwards Vazquez and Brenner despite significant bids from abroad. More players left, but none that I’d call “key”.

Key Acquisitions

  • Marco Angulo: Rising Ecuador international Marco Angulo just missed out on his country’s roster for the World Cup, but moved to Cincy from Independiente del Valle via the U22 Initiative. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder is impactful both in attack with his technical quality and defense with his tenacity and ground covering.
  • Yerson Mosquera: Young Colombian center back Yerson Mosquera was signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The defender was recently a $7 million transfer to England, but hasn’t made his first team debut at the English Premier League side. His talent is undeniable and Cincy hope to help him find that potential.
  • Santiago Arias: The veteran of two FIFA World Cups and three Copa Américas with his native Colombia should slot into the right wingback in Cincy’s preferred five-man backline. Santiago Arias was last under contract at Spanish top-flight side Atletico Madrid, and he previously won three Eredivisie titles from 2015-18 at PSV. The 31-year-old arrived on a free transfer.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - CIN lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 2nd in East
  • Charles Boehm: 2nd in East
  • Tom Bogert: 2nd in East
  • Matt Doyle: 1st in East
  • David Gass: 3rd in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 2nd in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 4th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 2nd in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 1st in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 3rd in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 4th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Pat Noonan
  • Stadium: TQL Stadium
  • Last year: 12W-9L-13T, 49 points, 5th in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: Colorado Rapids season preview

FC Cincinnati MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

Related Stories

The most important offseason signing for every MLS club
Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season?
Must-watch players: One MLS star to follow at each position in 2023
More News
More News
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season
St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video