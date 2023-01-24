Ronald Matarrita leaves MLS, signs for Ukraine's SC Dnipro-1

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Free

Longtime MLS left back Ronald Matarrita has gone overseas and signed for SC Dnipro-1, the Ukrainian Premier League leaders announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Costa Rican international was a free agent after FC Cincinnati declined his contract option following the 2022 campaign. He was limited to seven games played last year due to an ankle injury, though he recovered in time to represent Los Ticos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.