Matt Besler in action for USMNT during 2017 Gold Cup
ISI Photos

How will Friday's match affect the US national team's World Cup odds?

October 4, 20171:15PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

You already know that the US national team’s World Cup qualifier against Panama on Friday (7:30 pm ET; ESPN2, Univision, UDN) is just about as do-or-die as it gets.

Just how important is it? Here’s ESPN’s Paul Carr and the Soccer Power Index projections:

The US is currently in fourth in CONCACAF Hexagonal standings, one point behind Panama for third-place. The top-three Hex finishers will earn a berth for next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place team will face Australia or Syria in a home-and-home playoff for a spot in Russia.

Following their match against Panama, the US will finish the Hex with a match at Trinidad & Tobago next Tuesday (8 pm ET; beIN Sports, Universo).

