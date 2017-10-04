How will Friday's match affect the US national team's World Cup odds?

You already know that the US national team’s World Cup qualifier against Panama on Friday (7:30 pm ET; ESPN2, Univision, UDN) is just about as do-or-die as it gets.

Just how important is it? Here’s ESPN’s Paul Carr and the Soccer Power Index projections:

How #USMNT's SPI chances to qualify for the World Cup will change based on Friday's result.



Apparently this game is a big deal. pic.twitter.com/VUqsSdLsLK — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) October 3, 2017

The US is currently in fourth in CONCACAF Hexagonal standings, one point behind Panama for third-place. The top-three Hex finishers will earn a berth for next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place team will face Australia or Syria in a home-and-home playoff for a spot in Russia.

Following their match against Panama, the US will finish the Hex with a match at Trinidad & Tobago next Tuesday (8 pm ET; beIN Sports, Universo).