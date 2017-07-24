2017 Team of the Week (Wk 20): Guzan shines in return, NY clubs show big

It's safe to say that Brad Guzan made a memorable return to MLS.

The veteran 'keeper rang up a five-save shutout for Atlanta United in his first match back from a long run in England, earning Team of the Week honors for Week 20 as the Five Stripes continued their push for a playoff spot in their expansion season.

Speaking of postseason pushes, the New York Red Bulls rose to fifth in the Eastern Conference with a pair of lopsided victories on the week -- 5-1 over San Jose and 3-0 over Minnesota United – and landed midfielders Sacha Klejstan and Daniel Royer on the first team, with manager Jesse Marsch named Coach of the Week as well.

Not to be outdone, New York City FC also had two first-team selections in forward David Villa and defender Frederic Brillant, after a week that saw them go unbeaten against Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire and move to within three points of the East lead.

On the West side, resurgent Real Salt Lake also landed two on the first team in midfielder Joao Plata and defender Danilo Acosta following last week's four-point take.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Jake Gleeson, POR; Kelvin Leerdam, SEA; Felipe, NYRB; Michael Salazar, MTL; Teal Bunbury, NE; Justin Meram, CLB; Jeremy Ebobisse, POR

COACH: Jesse Marsch (NYRB)