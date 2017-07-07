MLS Power Rankings, Week 19: Where is your team at before the break?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: SEA, VAN +4 spots | LA -8 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
If there’s one team that won't be happy to see the Gold Cup hiatus, it’s the Fire, whose unbeaten run has reached 11 matches and counting. While they’ve surpassed all expectations as current Shield leaders, things don’t get any easier with away tests at NYCFC and Sporting KC looming.
Previous: Drew at POR, 2-2 | Next: at NYC on 7/22
3
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
They didn't get the win, but this team is always fun to watch as they treat every game like MLS Cup.
Previous: Lost at VAN, 3-2 | Next: vs. TOR on 7/19
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 5
Two wins on the trot, and FCD still don't seem to be quite at full throttle yet. Those May wobbles have given way to a 3-1-2 run highlighted by that notable win over TFC. Is Mauro "Unicorn" Diaz about to catch fire?
Previous: Won vs. DC, 4-2 | Next: at MTL on 7/22
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
A second consecutive home draw wasn’t ideal for Vermes’ side, but failing to secure three points owed more to Union ‘keeper John McCarthy’s acrobatics than to wastefulness.
Previous: Drew vs. PHI, 1-1 | Next: at RSL on 7/22
6
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Josefffffffff. This team is fun, bruh. And to think, the front office put this squad together without MLS executive experience. Next year … watch out.
Previous: Won vs. SJ, 4-2 | Next: at ORL on 7/21
7
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
Despite a mini 0-2-3 slide in their last five, Timbers fans should feel good about where they’re team stands: 4th in the West. But they should prepare for a dogged playoff scrap in the second half of the season, with nine teams separated by nine points.
Previous: Drew vs. CHI, 2-2 | Next: vs. RSL on 7/19
8
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Same old story in the Bayou City: Fireworks at home, suffering on the road. And three of their next four are away from BBVA Compass Stadium. Meanwhile, Wilmer Cabrera will be throwing prayers up for the health of his Gold Cup players.
Previous: Won vs. MTL, 3-1 | Next: at MIN on 7/19
9
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
CJ Sapong proved his non-goal-scoring worth by earning a crucial penalty, and John McCarthy proved he’s a more than capable backup in goal.
Previous: Drew at SKC, 1-1 | Next: at MTL on 7/19
10
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
A rare road victory, keyed by a two-goal, Player of the Week-winning performance from mercurial vet Clint Dempsey, and some reasonably benevolent injury news. The Sounders need downtime, but things could be worse.
Previous: Won at COL, 3-1 | Next: vs. DC on 7/19
11
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21
They've been moderately successful so far with very conservative gameplans, but that may change with the addition of Yordy Reyna.
Previous: Won vs. NYC, 3-2 | Next: at LA on 7/19
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Even when they lose, they seem like they know what they want to do under Leitch. This could get interesting quick.
Previous: Lost at ATL, 4-2 | Next: at NY on 7/19
13
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
It’s been the typical inconsistent regular season for the Impact. And although they have games in hand, they’ll need to come out of the break strong or risk drifting even further behind the playoff pack in the East. With 7 of their next 9 at home, it’s a realistic expectation.
Previous: Lost at MTL, 3-1 | Next: vs. PHI on 7/19
14
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
A big win on the road solidified their standing in the East playoff race. Now can they add the pieces they need to ensure a playoff spot?
Previous: Won vs. NE, 3-2 | Next: vs. SJ on 7/19
15
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
18 goals allowed at home is most in MLS. That’ll happen when you concede six in one match against a last-place team, though.
Previous: Lost vs. RSL, 6-2 | Next: vs. VAN on 7/19
16
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
The bad news: Crew SC have conceded more goals than every team but two in MLS. The good news: They occupy the sixth and final playoff spot in the East for now. The key focus of the Gold Cup break in Columbus is simple: address the back line's woes, possibly even via the transfer window.
Previous: Won at MIN, 1-0 | Next: vs. PHI on 7/22
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Officiating complaints or not, the Lions need to sort out their attack.
Previous: Lost vs. TOR, 3-1 | Next: vs. ATL on 7/21
18
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Things just can't seem to go right for Jay Heaps' team. Their numbers show that their record should be much better, so why isn't it?
Previous: Lost vs. NY, 3-2 | Next: vs. LA on 7/22
19
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Well. That was … unexpected. But they smashed LA, Kyle Beckerman did his best Robbie Keane, and it looks like Waibel nailed the Rusnak and Savarino pickups. Future is bright.
Previous: Won at LA, 6-2 | Next: at POR on 7/19
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
The Rapids conceded 32 goals all of last year. They’ve conceded 27 heading through 19 matches this season.
Previous: Lost vs. SEA, 3-1 | Next: at TOR on 7/22
21
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Leading the league in moral victories since 2017. Also: Christian Ramirez.
Previous: Lost vs. CLB, 1-0 | Next: vs. HOU on 7/19
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
After conceding four heading into a mercifully timed respite, United fans should be praying for a quick return from international duty for Bill Hamid.
Previous: Lost at DAL, 4-2 | Next: at SEA on 7/19
Back on top. Now let’s discuss: Is Jozy-Seba the best strike partnership in league history?
Previous: Won at ORL, 3-1 | Next: at NYC on 7/19